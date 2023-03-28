The Jewish Community Relations Council/AJC held its annual Global Diplomatic Interfaith Seder at Adat Shalom Synagogue earlier this month.

Jewish and non-Jewish attendees alike ushered into the sanctuary as Adat Shalom’s Rabbi Blair Nosanwisch removed the Torah from the ark and took questions about the Torah and Judaism.

Back in the social hall, the event co-chairs, Carol Ogusky and Howard Brown, warmly welcomed all to the event. Ogusky impressively greeted everyone in nine different languages. The Honorary chair, Honorary Consul General Richard Walawender of Poland, spoke eloquently about how Poland was a principal center of Jewish culture for centuries.

JCRC/AJC has strong relationships with Consuls General and various interfaith partners. Countries represented at the seder included Canada, Norway, Sweden, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, Poland, Italy and Mexico.

Members of the Hindu, Muslim and Christian communities were in attendance, as well as members from the Coalition for Black and Jewish Unity.

There was great conversation among the 80 guests, and all enjoyed the story of Passover and delicious food. Vocalist Monique Williams closed the evening, beautifully singing “Lift Every Voice.”

Melissa Gould is JCRC/AJC special projects coordinator.