Some people are hard to put in a box. But when Karen Couf’s friend and mentor, the late Dorie Shwedel, wrote a personal ad that so perfectly described her, she ultimately changed Karen’s life forever.

It was the early ’90s; Karen had recently returned to Detroit after living in New York for 10 years and met Dorie soon after. Karen worked with Dorie in public relations in The Slade House in Franklin, a historic building owned by Dorie’s husband, the late attorney Marvin Schwedel. They laughed a lot — particularly when Karen would share her dating adventures.

“My dating life wasn’t pretty,” Karen said. “I once sat across from a blind date who said, ‘That’s a scone? I never heard of that!’ and then he stuck his finger in my scone! Another guy was wearing an extremely bad-fitting toupee … I would have preferred no hair to that.”

Back then, the Detroit Jewish News had a personal section in the back of the newspaper called The People-Voice Connector. Voicemail was a new thing then and each ad was assigned its own code. Readers could either call and leave a voice message or write a response, using the code to respond to a particular ad’s “mailbox.”

Meanwhile, cardiologist Gerry Cohen, who’d grown up in Montreal and worked at the Cleveland Clinic, had also recently relocated to Detroit to work at Sinai Hospital. Dating hadn’t been kind to him either.

“In those days, Jewish single events were very infrequent, and unless you had roots or a network, it was tough to find someone,” said Gerry, who had made it a goal to meet someone and settle down.

Gerry also turned to the Jewish News for help. In early 1994, he placed a personal ad describing himself as a “1957 vintage bed warmer in my 30s,” an ad Karen specifically remembered.

“I met a number of nice singles through that ad,” said Gerry and then Karen’s ad ran in the July 1 issue and grabbed Gerry’s attention.

“She sounded like a person with character,” said Gerry, who immediately sat down to handwrite a response on a lovely card with a Monet painting on the front. He wrote: “Dear Ms. Keatonish, I am Woody Allenish …”

“This was before he was persona non grata, of course,” Gerry added.

Gerry’s card was the only handwritten response Karen received — “and the classiest.” (She received plenty of voice messages that all sounded the same — “kind of boring.”)

“His card really stood out. Someone took the time to write! We’re so far from those times now,” marveled Karen. “More than that, what he wrote … it was so clever and hysterical! I was so touched that my mentor had the ability to define me in a way that would attract someone who resonated with that description.”

Gerry and Karen’s first date involved a stroll around the Birmingham Sidewalk Sale and Quarton Lake, a visit to a coffee shop and ended with a long schmooze in the Townsend Hotel lobby.

“Going on a date can feel like playing tennis,” said Gerry. “Sometimes you serve a ball and it’s not returned! But we connected, kept laughing together and had lots of things to say to each other.”

They married in June 1996. Gerry and Karen have two daughters, Sarah, 25, and Sophie, 22, and are active members of Congregation Shaarey Zedek, where Karen serves on the board and chairs the Social Action Team.

Dorie continued to hold a special place in Karen and Gerry’s hearts; she passed away in 2020 just before the pandemic. Dorie’s husband, Marvin, also played an important part in their lives.

“Dorie connected me to a lot of things … most notably my husband,” Karen said. “At the time, these ads were kind of new and kind of risqué, but it was so well organized … and successful! I will forever have a sweet spot for the Jewish News because of this!”

