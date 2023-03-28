Detroit Institute of Bagels reopens in the city.

Entrepreneur Ben Newman is refreshed and excited about last month’s reopening of his popular Detroit Institute of Bagels (DiB), whose marketing tagline is “Nosh, Nibble & Fress (Yiddish for “eat”) on Some Fun.”

Trying to recall the inspiration for his business’ name, he said, “I think it was a play on ‘Detroit Institute of Arts,’ and/or an homage to ‘Detroit Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation’ (the Newman family’s longtime medical practice) in Southfield.”

By any name, DiB was a bright spot for years, starting in 2013, in the Detroit Corktown neighborhood where Newman still lives. An unfortunate series of infrastructure problems and the COVID pandemic led to the shop closing in July 2020.

Today, after restorative time as a new dad, Newman is happy to be back at work again with his crew. He said his bagel shop gives local people the opportunity again to cross paths with acquaintances. The new location is in the former Ochre Bakery and Astro Coffee outpost on Grand River Avenue near Warren Street. It’s next door to BARDA Detroit, billed as a modern Argentinian restaurant.

“From bakers to counter staff to prep cooks, everyone seems to be ready to help serve Detroit great bagels, bread and Jewish comfort food,” said Newman, who designated Feb. 16 as DiB’s official first day after a week-long “soft opening.”

His mention of comfort food is an allusion to Core City Noshery, a newly built 2,200-square-foot space toward the back of DiB’s large, rented building. Indoor dining is available for up to 40 guests seated in booths or at four-top tables.

Working with Chef Brendon Edwards on the menu, Newman said, “We’re taking the hits of Jewish deli and Jewish comfort food. Our reworked deli salads (egg, tuna and whitefish) are all noteworthy. I am personally most excited about the house-smoked pastrami and potato latke fries.”

Customers place their orders at the bagels counter, pick up any desired coffee and beverages, and “then the food is run out to them,” the owner said. Outdoor dining will be offered when appropriate, including for Core City Park, adjacent to the restaurant.

Newman, raised in Bloomfield Hills, said he “grew up going to classic delis — like, Star, Stage, Deli Unique, Steve’s and Ember’s, as well as all of the various bagel shops in Metro Detroit.

“I love that bagels are historically a Jewish food with strong ties to urban settings,” he said. “I thought that, if done right, there was an opportunity to use bagels as a vehicle for investment in our community.”

He didn’t apprentice anywhere to learn to make bagels, knowing just from his own taste that the boiled-and-baked style of bagels was best. The process of boiling bagels and then baking them “is certainly a labor of love and results in a greater contrast between the crust and chewy interior of our bagels.”

Newman and his IT specialist brother, Dan Newman, initially made the bagels in their Detroit kitchen. They went over so well in Detroit’s Eastern Market that Ben knew he was on the right track to produce such bagels at DiB.

Utilizing separate ovens for bagels and bread, he said, “our bagels are baked on a rotating deck oven, and the bread is baked in a classic Bongard deck oven with steam injection.”

Working with DiB’s head baker, Jeremiah Kouhia, the original bagel recipe was reworked recently to incorporate levain (starter) for improved flavor and consistency. Newman added, “The rye bread that Jeremiah is making is out-of-this-world good!”

Until recently, DiB preferred that customers place online orders for quick pick-up. That’s perhaps why I glimpsed baskets of fresh bagels only on shelves in the kitchen area, rather than behind a counter as at other bagel shops.

I was a walk-in the morn-ing I visited. Summer at the front counter pleasantly ticked off the bagel choices, including salt, jalapeno-cheese and the everything. Wanting something new to me, I chose a few of the rosemary olive oil bagels with chunky sea salt flakes on the outside — “they kept us afloat at our first location,” Newman said.

The specialty bagel had a novel taste I really enjoyed eating later at home with my usual Philadelphia-brand Chive & Onion cream cheese. But I could have tried DiB’s own scallion, lemon zest and veggie cream cheese, a popular combination. “We use a Philadelphia base and then mix in fresh ingredients like herbs or vegetables,” Newman explained. Thanks to my bagel’s deliciousness, I ate a whole bagel at once instead of my usual half.

For his part, Newman said, “A hot everything bagel with butter is one of my favorite job perks.”

Hours of operation at Detroit Institute of Bagels are currently 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday-Monday. Customers with vehicles can park along 16th Street, in the approximately 10 or so spaces in the alley between DiB and another building, or in a lot across Grand River. More parking and investment are reportedly in the works.

BEN NEWMAN

Title: Owner, Detroit Institute of Bagels

Residence: Detroit since 2010

Family: Jessica Fullenkamp, his wife since 2016 and a clinical social worker at Ruth Ellis Center in Highland Park; and their daughter, Selah, 3

Education: Graduate, Lahser High School in Bloomfield Hills; University of Michigan in Ann Arbor: undergraduate degree in history and master’s in urban planning

Hobbies: Making non-bagel food, jogging along the Detroit Riverfront and spending time with family and friends.

Jewish connections: His late paternal grandparents, Dr. Max and Sophia Newman, were among the founders of Temple Israel, now in West Bloomfield, where Ben’s parents, Dr. Steven and Kathleen Newman, sent him and his four siblings to religious school. Ben had his bar mitzvah and confirmation in the 1990s. While not belonging to a particular synagogue, he said, “I admire the work happening with Chabad in the D and the Downtown Synagogue. I also try to embrace the Jewish traditions of asking questions and advocacy for social justice causes.”

DETROIT INSTITUTE OF BAGELS

4884 Grand River Ave.

Detroit, MI 48208

(313) 512-8292

detroitinstituteofbagels.com