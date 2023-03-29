Why is it so common to eagerly make New Year’s Resolutions, so full of hope initially, only to feel that hope dissipating over time?

If you’re anything like me, you are eager for the shorter, colder days of winter to give way to warmer weather where the thought of an evening walk is enticing! As you continue musing about spring, you then happily realize that summer can’t be far away, either. And then this happy bubble suddenly pops when you realize that summer means swimming, and that means bathing suit season…ARRGGHH!

And in that quiet moment, it occurs to you that somewhere over the last few months, your New Year’s resolutions to lose that excess weight and exercise more have fallen by the wayside.

Does this scenario sound familiar? If so, you are not alone. Unfortunately, it’s more than just our goals to improve our appearance in a swimsuit that somehow fell off our radar in the months since New Year’s Eve, when all things seemed possible. Many of those forgotten goals are more closely related to our health, including cutting back on sugar, alcohol or cigarettes; checking blood sugar and blood pressure more frequently; and taking steps to better manage stress in our ever-changing world.

While there are many possible reasons, losing touch with the reason why we wanted to make this change in the first place is often a factor. Making difficult changes requires some incentive. Usually that involves envisioning a different, better future for ourselves if we make a specific change or accomplish a goal. That “better life” can look different from person to person, but it may involve finding love, being able to spend more time with grandchildren, living a longer, healthier life, or feeling up to returning to a much more active lifestyle.

Another reason we often lose sight of our goals is that they simply seem too far away, with the journey requiring too much effort and the end never in sight. This is often the case when goals are too lofty and, therefore, overwhelming.

So, what can we do to help?

Reconnect with your why … the life you envisioned yourself having when you set your resolutions. Doing so can help you reach down and find the inner motivation to actively pursue change.

Break down large goals into smaller, more doable steps to cultivate an attitude of success. Success in and of itself can be a powerful motivating factor.

Focus, recognize and celebrate your consistent effort rather than just the end results.

Brainstorm around any potential obstacles that, if unanticipated, might derail your efforts.

If this feels overwhelming, you are not alone. When it comes to taking good care of our health, some people are able to do that completely on their own … they are highly motivated, and when they say they will lose 20 pounds and exercise more, they just do it. For many of us, though, it is not that simple. Sure, we want to lose weight, exercise, lower our cholesterol and blood sugar levels, manage our stress, etc., — but not today. Maybe tomorrow.

If this sounds all too familiar, you may be interested to know Jewish Family Service has specially trained Health Coaches who can help you find the motivation to put yourself on the road to better health. JFS offers both group and individual health coaching. Group sessions are curriculum-based, helping participants learn tools and techniques to better manage their health conditions.

Health coaches in individual sessions use proven techniques to help people increase their motivation to make changes to their lifestyle, offer assistance with realistic goal-setting to create a pattern of success, provide education and ongoing support, if needed, as well as accountability with weekly or biweekly check-ins. The focus of health coaching is to take control of our daily habits to make a strong, positive impact on our health.

For more information, contact JFS at (248) 592-2313.

Lynn Breuer, LMSW, CDP, is a licensed clinical social worker, a certified dementia practitioner, a health coach, a New England Cognitive Center master program trainer and a sought-after speaker. She serves as Senior Director of Community Outreach and Wellness at Jewish Family Service.