ArchitecTorah is a delightful book of essays geared toward general readers.

Joshua Skarf has a strong conviction that “whatever we work in can only be used to enhance the Torah.” He maintains that his specialized knowledge in his profession — architecture — affords him a distinct angle from which to view topics throughout the Torah. And he backs up that conviction in ArchitecTorah, a book of 178 short essays that invite readers to look into a passage of the Torah from that angle.

Everywhere Skarf looks, the Torah assumes we know about structures: tents, houses, civic buildings, altars, temples, cities with zoning regulations, cemeteries, hydraulic systems, instruments of war and peace … and everywhere he looks, Skarf has knowledge to deepen our understanding of all those structures.

Skarf does not let his vast knowledge get in the way of telling the story. Each of the essays fits into two or three pages of lively prose, clearly written for a general audience. He marshals evidence from one end of rabbinic literature to the other, from classical studies of architecture, and from the most modern scholarship —always scrupulously showing his sources. When he does use a technical term — not often — the term illuminates our understanding, and he explains the term in plain English.

“The second half of the book of Shemot details the crafting of the Mishkan and its vessels,” Skarf observes; yet for all that description, readers have trouble creating a clear picture of those subjects. The ancient rabbis report that Moses himself could not understand the descriptions. Skarf reports that “ekphrasis,” defined by the Oxford English Dictionary as “the use of detailed description of a work of visual art as a literary device,” almost never suffices to convey the image of a structure. For this reason, designers have since ancient times provided drawings and 3-D models to the building crew; the Midrash explains that Moses also received models along with the Torah’s words. For the same reason, ArchitecTorah includes many photographs and diagrams.

Browsing through ArchitecTorah, the reader will find out how the rabbis recommended allocating scarce water during droughts — and how the Romans built aqueducts that automatically prioritized public needs when the supply got low.

The reader will discover why the procession carrying lulav and etrog around the synagogue once worked smoothly, and now results in traffic jams inside modern synagogues — not just because many people now have a lulav and etrog.

Skarf tells us how Joseph’s strategy of transferring the population of Egypt during a famine compares to 20th-

century urban renewal in the United States.

He informs us about the limited season for making bricks in ancient Egypt, how ancient prisons differ from modern ones, how apartment buildings in modern Israel accommodate the rules for building a sukkah, and why archeologists find divided staircases and double entrances to caves all over Israel.

In one essay, Skarf explains the temptations that architects and others in the building trades face when (and if!) they try to keep the biblical prohibitions against bribery.

Bite-sized Easy Reading

In short, Skarf gives us an average of three or four bite-sized essays about each weekly reading, illuminating aspects of the Torah from his vast knowledge of the ancient Near East, the history of architecture and all strata of rabbinic literature. Each essay provides a few minutes of easy reading, some surprising information and the tools a reader would need to learn more. ArchitecTorah will reward each reader with plenty of gems.

Skarf uses the transliterated Hebrew names for the books of the Bible (for example, Shemot, rather than Exodus), for the names of biblical characters (Moshe and not Moses) and for many of the structures (mishkan and not tabernacle). He provides a glossary at the end of the book to aid readers who would be inconvenienced by that choice. His other appendices include a bibliography, a primary source index to rabbinic and classical texts, and a general index of topics.

Meet Joshua Skarf

Author Joshua Skarf grew up in the Metro Detroit Jewish community. He describes major influences on his study of Torah, including time as a student at Akiva (now Farber Hebrew Day School).

“In 1997, when I was a senior at Akiva, I remember my father taking me to a Siyyum HaShas [celebrating completing the study of the entire Talmud] … It sort of captured my imagination, so I went to school the next day and told my Talmud teacher, ‘I am going to start Daf Yomi [learning one two-sided page of Talmud every day]).’ And he said, ‘Good luck, but it is not going to last more than a couple of days.’”

Skarf continues, “He was right to say that because it was nothing more than bravado to think that I was going to do that, but I have been doing it for the last 25 years.”

During those years, Skarf graduated from the University of Michigan, began a career as an architect and moved to Israel. At some point while he was doing Daf Yomi, he started keeping track of the various sugyot [Talmudic discussions] that were architecturally related.

“I actually did that with the Bavli and Yerushalmi [the two versions of the Talmud], with all of the Midrash Halakhah and with not most, but a good deal of the Midrash Aggadah.”

The daily page of Talmud gives more of a broad, rather than deep, understanding of rabbinic literature, so Skarf began devoting his free mornings on Friday — the day off in Israel — to a more profound investigation of topics that interested him. Over time, he sorted these topics by each week’s Torah reading and wrote his findings into a few short essays of two or three pages for each parshah. In the course of 18 years, this project became ArchitecTorah.