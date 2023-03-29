Parshat Tzav: Leviticus 6:1-8:36; Malachi 3:4-24.

This week, we read from the book of Leviticus, which is often considered one of the more challenging books of Torah.

Leviticus is made up largely of very detailed explanations regarding sacrifice and ritual. These particulars surrounding ritual sacrifice are harder for us to personally relate to. After all, the spiritual practices of the ancient Israelites do not resemble what our Judaism looks like today. So, what can we learn from these chapters of Torah?

At the very beginning of Tzav, we read, “… the burnt offering itself shall remain where it is burned upon the alter all night until morning, while the fire on the altar is kept going on it”(Leviticus 6:2). Just a few verses later, this point is repeated, “A fire shall always be kept burning on the altar, it shall not go out”(Leviticus 6:6). If we examine these verses at a surface level, we learn that the ancient Israelite priests, led by Aaron, are responsible for literally keeping the fire going at all times, consuming the sacrifice and cleansing the altar.

But how might we understand on a deeper level? How might we find personal meaning and relevance?

Following the destruction of the Temple, our ancient rabbis created new rituals to replace sacrifice. Daily prayer and study took the place of obsolete sacrifice as the Jewish community sought to find new experiences to connect and to worship.

Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, the Lubavitcher Rebbe, expanded on this, teaching that the fire burning constantly on the altar is referring not only to the duty of the priest to keep the altar of the sanctuary burning but also to the way in which one practices Jewish tradition. We can keep our fire burning, according to Rabbi Schneerson, by following God’s commandments, living a Jewish life filled with tzedakah and Torah study, and worshiping God.

How do we nurture our spiritual side, stoking that fire? For some of us, it is regular prayer, for others, community. For some, it is acts of loving kindness; and for still others, it is deep study. Whatever it is for each of us, Rabbi Shefa Gold explains, that fire must be kept burning because, “without the constancy of this fire, all of our sacrifices, our prayer and our holy work would cease. This fire on the altar of our hearts is the prerequisite for all spiritual practice.”

This time of year, as we are about to celebrate Passover, is always a good time to reexamine what traditions and rituals will keep our fires going.

Tzav commands not only the priests to physically maintain the fire on the altar, but also reminds each of us that we must find a way to keep our innermost fire alive: nurturing, teaching, sharing, lighting and fueling our Jewish rituals and traditions, not only for each of us in this moment, but for passing them along to the next generation so they, too, have the opportunity to keep the fire burning.

Rabbi Arianna Gordon is the director of education and lifelong learning at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield.