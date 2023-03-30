Finding the roots of dipping and reclining traditions on Pesach

Near the beginning of the seder at your house, if you have a child in attendance, the child asks questions. That makes sense. According to the Torah, you tell the story of the Exodus “when your children ask” (Exodus 12:26).

According to the Mishnah, if the child does not know enough to ask, then the father prompts curiosity by observing “How different is this night from all other nights” (Pesahim 10:4).

Those prompts appear in the Haggadah as four scripted questions, one about matzah, one about bitter herbs (maror), one about reclining and one about dipping. Asking about matzah and bitter herbs makes sense, as the Torah commands us to eat the Paschal meat with matzah and bitter herbs (Exodus 12:8).

What about reclining and about double dipping? The Torah does not mention either one. So, how did they get into the seder?

We know about reclining. Maimonides explains that reclining expresses freedom (Laws of Leavened and Unleavened Bread 7:7). In their description of a typical banquet, ancient rabbis explain that the guests recline on couches (Tosefta Berakhot 4:8). The servers then bring a low table with food for each guest. This description matches Greek descriptions of banquets.

The word “recline” includes the Greek word for couch, klinai. The guests reclining at a Greek “symposium” (literally “drinking together”) were men of the upper classes; the entertainers might include female and male dancers, musicians or comedians.

At our seder, the men must recline and all the important women, too. Rabbi Moshe Isserles rules that “all our women are considered important” (Orah Hayyim 472:4). We recline to demonstrate we are not slaves, but free men and women.

Today’s seder looks a lot like the Greek symposium, but we do without the comedian (Greek: komikos). Maybe the Mishnah means “no comedians” by the mysterious “we do not have Afikomen after the Paschal meal” (Pesahim 10:8).

When the guests first arrive, they receive a cup of wine and some hors d’oeuvres (Greeks, Romans and rabbis agree) — hors d’oeuvres such as vegetables, fish or capons, each with a sauce. At the seder, we dip twice: the vegetable karpas (parsley) in salt water or vinegar, and the bitter herb maror in charoset.

Some Sephardi recipes for charoset seem just like Roman sweet-and-sour fruit sauces. Don Yitzhak Abarbanel, who served Spanish and Portuguese royalty in the 15th century, explains:

“On this night we must dip twice,” and this demonstrates that we are noble and princes and the leaders of people, since we eat our food improved by dipping sauces, for this is the delight of princes.

The Mishnah reads: “On all other nights, we dip once; on this night, twice” (Pesahim 10:4). Our Haggadah has: “On all other nights, we do not even dip once.”

According to the Talmud, Rav Safra, a Babylonian rabbi of the early 4th century, instituted the change because we do not dip.

Maybe rabbis in Israel under Roman rule began their fanciest meals by dipping a delicacy in sauce, and Babylonian rabbis under Sassanian Persian rulers did not.

Rav Safra himself, however, frequently traveled to Israel, which perhaps undercuts this speculation.