Once upon a time, the festival meal on the first night of Passover featured the meat of the Paschal lamb or kid goat. Many people even now feel that meat should have a central place at festival meals. But even they might want to have at least one milchig (milky) meal featuring matzah brei, gefilte fish or an elegant baked fish. That milky meal practically demands a memorable rich dessert.

A couple of years ago, our daughter-in-law scheduled some time in our kitchen on the day before Passover to meet that challenge with a chocolate pie. She succeeded; the pie earned unanimous acclaim as a memorable triumph. Even her little daughter, then just 1½ years old, gave it her seal of approval. For the remaining days of Passover, and for some time thereafter, whenever anyone had a question about what food to have for appetizer, snack, main course or dessert, the little one would sweetly suggest “pie.”

PASSOVER CHOCOLATE PIE

Passover-friendly milky pie crust:

Ingredients:

4 oz. melted butter (½ cup)

1 oz. sugar (2 Tbsp.)

1½ to 2 cups matzah meal

Directions:

Mix the ingredients thoroughly, and then press the mixture into the bottom and sides of a 9-inch pie plate. Bake at 350 degrees for about 16-18 minutes, until it is golden brown. Let the crust cool completely before adding the filling.

Passover-friendly filling:

Ingredients:

1½ cups sugar

1½ oz. cocoa powder (a bit less than ¼ cup)

2 oz. melted butter (¼ cup)

6 oz. whipping cream (¾ cup)

1 tsp. kosher for Passover vanilla extract

Directions:

Mix the filling ingredients together in a bowl until you get a smooth batter. Pour the batter unto the pie crust and bake it for about 45 minutes at 35 degrees. You will know it is done when the edges of the filling seem solid, but the middle remains wobbly.

Let it cool completely, then cover the pie and keep it in the refrigerator.

For an extra touch, you can cover the pie with whipped cream right before serving. If you whip the cream yourself, you can just skip the additional sugar, or add only a tiny bit. The chocolate pie has enough sweetness.

Incidentally, if you want a low-calorie dessert, this isn’t it.