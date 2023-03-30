Tips for making your Passover seder accessible and comfortable.

Passover is a holiday for people of all ages, says Amy Seidman of Farmington Hills, who will have seder guests this year ranging from ages 0 to 95. Over the years, she’s welcomed a diversity of guests, Jewish and non-Jewish, for the retelling of the Passover story.

She makes a point of having interactive seders, and in the past has had guests bring kitchen utensils or clothing to donate to various charities. Once she and her husband bought trees in Israel in honor of each guest. Other years, she’s had personal seder plates for all to help keep the focus on the seder.

Seidman also has her seder written out on numbered cards with pictures on them so everyone can participate.

“You have to pay attention to know when your number comes up so you can talk,” she says. “My cards have pictures on them with the words, so everybody, even people who couldn’t read, could figure out what to say about the card. And people who could read a little bit more would read a little bit longer.”

This year will be Seidman’s first seder since her mother’s passing, and she’s going to find a way to incorporate her memory as well, whether with candles or an empty chair. “I think I’m going to light a candle for my mom and for those people who aren’t here anymore,” she says. “We’ll all make things she used to make, but they probably won’t taste the same.”

Getting all kinds of people involved in Passover and the seder is a key element of the evening, says Rabbi Daniel Schwartz of Temple Shir Shalom in West Bloomfield.

“Passover is about welcoming people to your table and making sure they’re able to fulfill the mitzvahs of celebrating Passover,” he says. “That extra thought of making sure people feel comfortable around your seder table, it goes a long way.”

In some cases, that means planning ahead, from choosing the right Haggadah to seeing if you have guests who might need a quieter style, a smaller table or a separate space available.

Online resources make it possible to find English retellings, transliterations and translations so it’s easier for guests to follow along, he explains. “I think some parts of inclusion are making sure the language is accessible — making sure we don’t choose a Haggadah that only has Hebrew in it if most of the people around the table don’t read it.”

Being inclusive by language is something that Bri Budai of West Bloomfield has been working on for years. Growing up, her parents would read in Hebrew while the kids would read in English. Yet other guests would use French copies of the Haggadah, she recalls. “Now we’re trying to incorporate this with our daughter, who’s 3½ — introducing her to all the different languages we speak,” she says.

This year’s seder will be happening the first night in Hebrew and English at her parents’ house, and the second night in English at her brother-in-law’s.

Seders with little kids can require some tweaking, too, she says. “If there are more younger kids in the family, like with my husband’s family, they do The Two-Minute Haggadah to make sure they can keep everybody’s attention and eat while everyone’s still excited.” Her family has Sephardic traditions to share as well. “I think we need to see who is at the seder and maybe adjust,” she says.

Making All Comfortable

Using the senses is one way to make those kinds of adjustments, Rabbi Schwartz explains, as participants see, taste, hear, smell and touch the different elements of the evening. “I think it was our ancestors’ ingenuity to be able to find different ways to be able to engage different types of learners around the table to tell our story,” he says. “It’s about making sure everyone can feel welcome and present.”

Julie Zorn of West Bloom-field is looking forward to the upcoming family seder. Whether it’s just close relatives or a larger crowd with extended family, everyone will be ready to warmly welcome her and her husband, Stuart, as well as their sons Sean, 21, and Drew, 18.

Because both their sons have autism, Zorn spent some of their earlier years talking with relatives about what would be helpful to make them feel comfortable on the holiday. These days, she says, it’s just part of the routine.

“We’re very fortunate that way,” she says of her supportive family network, which helps make sure everyone’s included in the holiday celebration.

“My sons both like to eat. They love their cousins — and their cousins are very sensitive and aware.” Cousins, aunts and uncles invite Sean and Drew to come play, she says, and make sure to ask if they want more food. “The family makes it fun,” Zorn explains.

Another way to create an inclusive space is by having grape juice on the table for the four cups, says Rabbi Benny Greenwald, director of Daniel B. Sobel Friendship House in West Bloomfield.

“You never know who’s there who will feel more comfortable with that,” he says. Friendship House helps community members with addictions find recovery and can help people find sober seders.

Passover is an especially powerful holiday for people in recovery from addiction, he explains, as it embodies the idea of leaving certain trappings behind. And participating in a seder gives all those in attendance a chance to look inside themselves.

“It’s a great opportunity to dig deeper into who we really are, and not just what we think consciously who we could become, but deep down to connect to who we can be,” Greenwald says.

Meanwhile, students enrolled in Efshar Circle, a collaboration between Opening the Doors and Friendship Circle, have been busy learning about Passover, says Rabbi Levi Shemtov, co-director of Friendship Circle in West Bloomfield. It’s a holiday where everyone comes together and is catered to for their unique abilities.

“We prepare the children in our program to be able to meaningfully participate in their seder,” he says. Some children can learn the Four Questions, others can come with their own seder plate, but the goal is for the whole family to be able to participate.

“There isn’t one person who can’t contribute. They don’t have to stop when they come around the table to the place where that child with special needs is,” he says.

Throughout the community, various organizations help people overcome all kinds of hurdles to have seders they can enjoy. Sometimes the challenge is getting food on the table.

Dini Peterson, chief program officer at Jewish Family Service of Metropolitan Detroit, helps make sure food insecurity isn’t a barrier for people wanting to celebrate Passover.

The organization provides food assistance in the form of gift cards to people who apply for aid. “They can go into the store and have the same experience as anyone else and use that gift card for the food items that are important to them,” she says. “Individuals in need of assistance can apply directly through our website to qualify.”

It’s a program that’s been going on for more than a dozen years, and it makes a difference in helping people prepare for the holiday, she says. Last year alone, it helped 374 families.

“With tuition, insurance, food and holiday costs, we have a very hard time making ends meet,” says a single mother with two children who receives assistance from the organization.

“Most months, we rely on assistance to pay basic bills and for food. This is a very needed help for Passover.”