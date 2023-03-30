Check out flavorful traditions from around the world this Passover.

Passover was a big deal in the household where I grew up. By sundown on the first night, our entire Detroit-based family would arrive for a seder that my mother had been planning for weeks.

The preparations began well before our doorbell rang, including removing all leavened bread products, or hametz, from the house. With it went the lentils, peas, beans, rice and corn.

After the purge, I remember seeing Mom in the kitchen for several days cooking the meal. It wasn’t complete until she set up the seder plate and put out the usual props for the service, like charoset, saltwater, horseradish, parsley, wine and matzah.

This year, Passover begins before sundown on April 5, and ends after sundown April 13. While I couldn’t grasp the magnitude of hosting a 30-person seder as a child, it was obviously a major undertaking. As kids, we only had to worry about reading from the Haggadah and staying quiet while the family retells the story of biblical exile.

My mother would be happy to tell you that the holiday is now in the hands of her adult children. It’s become our responsibility to ensure that familial traditions make their way to our holiday tables, giggling cousins and all. Traditions between American households often resemble each other here, but Passover celebrations in other countries can be very different.

And as the torch has been passed, we find ourselves honoring old traditions while bringing new flavors to the feast. For many families, that’s the alluring spices of the Silk Road.

A World of difference

In the British territory of Gibraltar off Spain, brick dust is mixed into the charoset, according to beliefnet.com. Chasidic Jews in Poland pour water on the floor to resemble crossing the Red Sea, raising a glass with each metaphoric town they reach. Afghani Jews use scallions or leeks to represent the Egyptian slavedrivers’ whips, and in Ethiopia, they destroy earthenware dishes to symbolically make a break from the past.

You’ll find the host walking around the table three times with the seder plate while tapping a blessing on their guest’s heads in Spain, Morocco and Turkey. Families perform skits in full costumes in North Africa, according to Myjewishlearning.com. At Syrian seders, they turn the middle matzah into letters that add up to 10 for the Ten Plagues, and in Marrakesh, foods are made from the wine in Elijah’s cup.

The resettlements during the Middle Ages are responsible for splitting Jewish people into different geographic and cultural groups. The descendants of Northern and Eastern Europe now identify as Ashkenazi, which is the prominent ancestral group in the United States. Families from the Iberian Peninsula of Spain are known as Sephardic and live across North Africa, Southern and Eastern Europe and Western Asia.

Both groups would adjust to new places by utilizing found indigenous items for religious celebrations. As a result, it made changes to some symbolic props along the way, but the religious components remain the same.

In today’s world, advancements in technology are making global communication easier, travel more accessible and international relocations possible. As a result, we are connecting more, sharing ideas and even marrying Jewish people from other cultures.

For example, the Department of Homeland Security states that more than 87,000 Israelis became citizens or permanent U.S. residents between 2006 and 2016. But there is movement both ways. About 4,000 U.S. Jews relocated to Israel in 2021, up 24% from the previous year, according to Haaretz.com.

Melding of Traditions

Closer to home, a friend’s daughter recently married someone from Spain, where the Jewish community is predominantly Sephardic. The new son-in-law’s seder will feel the same as home, but the foods will be different. Where he’s from, they eat kitniyot on Passover — since the 13th century, the Ashkenazim have not.

Kitniyot includes beans, rice lentils, corn, peas, soybeans and several seeds, like sesame, poppy or mustard. Both denominations prohibit leavened grains, unless in matzah form.

New global dynamics like these are creating the need to incorporate our cultural traditions to successfully blend our families. The inclusion of kitniyot could be an annual issue for culturally diverse families on Passover. For these reasons, there was rising interest to review the historic rule for Passover by the Rabbinical Assembly of the Conservative Movement.

In April 2016, their controversial vote put an end to the nearly 1,000-yearlong ban of kitniyot for Conservative Jews during Passover. The change is giving families a chance to explore each other’s regional cultural foods and flavors, an option unavailable from my mother’s pantry nearly 50 years ago.

The reasons for lifting the ban include an increase of food allergies, along with advancements in today’s food system. Better labeling and packing are eliminating previous worries over cross contamination. Additionally, most Israeli Jews already approve kitniyot for Passover, which has never been a rule for the Sephardic community.

Movement across our borders increases the likelihood that some of us may welcome a Jewish Spanish, Turkish, Ethiopian, Israeli, Afghani or Syrian in-law of our own one day. It’s interesting to think about where the people from Ukraine, Turkey and Syria might go next to rebuild their lives after their respective disasters. Flexibility among receiving communities will be critical as they search for ways to re-establish traditions from their homelands.

While this change isn’t comfortable for every sector of the Jewish community, it also doesn’t force anyone to partake against their will. Where it applies, it offers ways to minimalize our difference and come together over what we have in common, such as the victory of freedom. The good news is that there are enough international foods available today for us to offer overseas guests dishes that feel welcoming without compromising personal beliefs.

Global Flavors for Passover

One way is to switch up your spice profile to include more Mediterranean flavors, like cumin, cardamom, coriander and ginger, all available as kosher-for-Passover. I make a brisket from Bon Appetit magazine that has apricots, prunes and the aromatic spices. Adding dates, figs, nuts or pomegranate to your charoset highlights Sephardic flavors — brick dust being optional, of course. Serving more fresh fish, herbs, vegetables and citrus make for lighter fare that is healthy and delicious for everyone.

An easy and kosher-for-all item is making Sephardic-style matzot. They are made by hand daily due to the complexities of food storage in those climates, and soft like a pita. As a chef, I’m willing to bet they make a better mock pizza than the hard crackers do. The Kitni food line made by the B. Manischewitz Company has the approval of the Orthodox Union. Their products remove the guesswork and make cooking easier for families. Kitni products include, but are not limited to, tahini, rice, lentils, chickpeas, popcorn and peanut butter.

The advancements in society sometimes require a re-examination of certain rules put in place centuries ago and under very different circumstances. It keeps Judaism current for our future generations. For families the update applies to, it helps simplify the ability to be inclusive while keeping familiar traditions in place.

Those still on the fence, with an interest in the new flexibility available to you, can always start slowly. Maybe it’s enough to leave the beans, rice and lentils in your cupboards this year. You can use them to remind you that regardless of where we’re from, we share a history and set of beliefs that continually unifies us culturally with the other Jews around the world.

SEPHARDIC-STYLE CHAROSET WITH DRIED FRUIT AND NUTS

Adapted from seriouseats.com

Makes 4½ cups

Ingredients:

1½ cups dry red wine, such as Merlot

1 tsp. orange juice

1 pound raisins

8 oz. packed, pitted Medjool dates, chopped

4 oz. dried apricots, chopped

½ tsp. ground cinnamon

¼ tsp. ground cloves

Kosher salt

8 oz. unsalted roasted almonds

Method:

Bring the wine and orange juice to simmer in a large sauce pan over medium heat, then stir in fruit, cinnamon and cloves. Cook uncovered until fruit is hydrated and wine is absorbed, about 5 minutes. Season with salt to taste and set aside.

Put the almonds into a food processor and pulse to roughly chop. Remove and place into a large mixing bowl. Add the fruit mixture to processor and pulse until it starts to form a paste, about 3 to 5 one-second pulses. Do not over process, leaving some chunks of fruit intact.

Transfer the fruit to the bowl with almonds and mix well to combine, adding more salt if needed.

Allow to sit for two hours and up to 12. Charoset will improve in flavor over time. Serve warm or at room temperature.

ETHIOPIAN SOFT MATZAH (YHAFESCA KIT’TA)

Adapted from poppyandprune.com

Makes 2 matzahs

Tradition dictates that the matzah be mixed and baked within 18 minutes. Using high skillet temperatures helps to achieve this.

Ingredients:

²/3 cup kosher for Passover flour

Pinch kosher salt (optional)

2 tsp. safflower, olive or canola oil, plus 1 Tbsp. for the pan

3 oz. cold water

Method:

Warm a skillet over medium-low heat. In a bowl, combine the flour and salt. Mix in the water and oil and combine. Form into a dough ball, sprinkling with extra flour, if needed. Roll out into a flat disk shape with a rolling pin or by hand.

Add the remaining oil to the skillet and warm. Press the dough down into the pan and raise the heat. Use a spatula to push on the dough and keep it flat until golden and flecked with brown spots, approximately 5 to 7 minutes. Flip and repeat for another 3 to 5 minutes. Serve immediately or wrap in a towel to hold. Matzah should be eaten within a few hours of baking.

BRISKET WITH DRIED APRICOTS, PRUNES AND AROMATIC SPICES

Adapted from Epicurious.com

Serves 8

Ingredients:

²/3 cup dried apricots, quartered

9 large garlic cloves

3½ tsp. ground cumin

Kosher salt

Fresh ground pepper

¼ tsp. ground cinnamon

2 Tbsp. sugar

1 4½- to 5-pound flat-cut beef brisket

3 Tbsp. olive oil

4 cups onions, chopped

2 medium carrots, cut into medium dice

1 Tbsp. fresh ginger, peeled and minced

1 tsp. ground coriander

¹/8 tsp. cayenne pepper

1 cup dry red wine

3 cups homemade beef stock or canned low-salt beef broth

²/3 cup pitted prunes, quartered

Chopped fresh cilantro

Method:

Preheat the oven to 300 degrees.

Combine ¹/3 cup apricots, 3 garlic cloves, 1 tsp. cumin, 1 tsp. kosher salt, cinnamon and ¼ tsp. black pepper in a food processor. Pulse to chop into a course puree. Set aside 1 Tbsp. of the mixture. Using a small sharp knife, make ½-inch deep slits all over brisket. Press the remaining apricot mixture into the slits. Season brisket heavily with salt, sugar and pepper on both sides.

If possible, allow the brisket to sit 24 hours uncovered in the refrigerator to help tenderize the brisket. Bring to room temperature for 1 hour before continuing, if chilled. Otherwise, proceed as directed.

Heat oil in a large, ovenproof pot over medium-high heat. Add brisket to the pot, fat side down, and cook until brown, between 5 and 8 minutes per side. Transfer to plate, fat side up. Spread the reserved apricot mixture over the top of the brisket.

Add onions and carrots to the same pot and sauté until onions are translucent, approximately 8 to 10 minutes, stirring often. Mince the remaining garlic cloves and add them to the pan with the ginger, coriander and remining 2½ tsp. of cumin. Sautee until fragrant, about 2 minutes.

Add the tomato paste and sauté another 2 to 3 minutes. Add the red wine and boil until reduced, scraping brown bits, about 5 minutes. Return brisket to pot. Add stock and bring to simmer. Spoon some of the vegetable mix over the brisket.

Place a layer of parchment paper over brisket, then cover tightly with foil. Cook brisket 2½ hours, basting once or twice. Add the prunes and remaining ¹/3 cup apricots to the liquid to the pan. Cover and roast until fork tender, another 30 to 45 minutes. Cool brisket uncovered for an hour. Chill uncovered until cold, then cover and keep chilled overnight.

Remove any solid fat on the gravy and discard. Scrape any excess gravy back into the pot and move to a work surface. Cut brisket thinly across the grain and place in an oven-proof dish. Bring the gravy to a boil then simmer, allowing it to thicken slightly. Season with salt and pepper. Spoon gravy over and between the slices. Cover with the parchment and foil.

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Bake covered until warm, around 30 or 40 minutes. Garnish with cilantro and serve with extra sauce on the side.