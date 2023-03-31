Noah Adamczyk left a legacy at Bloomfield Hills; Frankel ‘improved week by week’ for new coach.

Noah Adamczyk’s fantastic basketball career at Bloomfield Hills High School is over. It was a career like none other.

No boys basketball player at Lahser, Andover or the combined Bloomfield Hills scored more points than Adamczyk. The 6-foot guard’s total was 1,519 points in four years, and that includes losing several games two seasons ago because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I didn’t know I broke the record until after the season. I wasn’t paying attention to how many points I had after I reached 1,000,” Adamcyzk said.

Adamczyk, considered one of the state’s top guards, scored a game-high 26 points in his final high school outing, a 62-56 loss March 6 to West Bloomfield in a Division 1 district semifinal that left the Black Hawks with a final 15-8 record.

He’s in some lofty company on the Bloomfield Hills record board. Yante Maten held the previous career scoring record.

“It was in the 1,400s,” Adamczyk said.

Maten played his first three years at Lahser and finished his high school career at Bloomfield Hills during the 2013-14 season.

The 6-foot-7 power forward went on to play four years at the University of Georgia. He was a two-time First Team All-SEC selection and the conference’s Player of the Year as a senior.

He wasn’t taken in the NBA draft, but he got into two games with Miami Heat during the 2018-19 season. He played for Hapoel Tel Aviv during the 2021-22 season, and he now plays in Japan.

The Frankel Jewish Academy boys basketball team didn’t break any records this season. And it finished 6-14. But first-year coach Bret Sutton said the Jaguars do not need to hang their heads.

“Their effort was great. They fought and scrapped. I never thought they were out of a game. They competed. They never got discouraged. They improved week by week. I’m very proud of them,” Sutton said.

Six of Frankel’s 14 losses were by five points or less.

Frankel was in the five-team Catholic League Intersectional 2 Division.

Three of its losses were inflicted by division co-champion Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes, including a 53-40 defeat March 6 in a Division 4 district opener that was only a four-point game with four minutes left.

Merrick Michaelson scored 23 points in the loss.

Let’s get back to Adamczyk before finishing the Frankel story.

His college recruiting is going full steam ahead. As of last week, he had offers from Central Michigan and Illinois-Chicago.

“I had an official visit to Illinois-Chicago — I thought the campus and coaches were great — and I’m trying to set up one with Central Michigan,” he said. “There may be more offers coming in. I’d like to make my choice in about a month. It’s an exciting time.

“I haven’t talked to the (college) coaches about whether they want me to play point guard or shooting guard. I was a combo guard in high school.”

Sutton had a relatively young team at Frankel. There were four seniors, three juniors, four sophomores and three freshmen on his roster.

Freshman shooting guard Hudson Rosner started 17 games.

“Everyone bought in to a new coach, which was essential,” Sutton said.

“Several guys were inexperienced, so they had to start with the fundamentals. They had to learn how to play before they could make plays.”

Michaelson was the team’s leading scorer. He averaged 21 points per game. He had back-to-back games of 36 and 33 points vs. Farber Hebrew Day School and the Rudolph Steiner School out of Ann Arbor.

“Pure scorer,” Sutton said about Michaelson. “He can score in the paint and if you lay off him, he’ll hit a three. He was our point guard out of necessity. But he was up to the challenge.”

Michaelson is a four-sport athlete at Frankel. He ran cross country for four years — twice running in the state meet — played basketball for four years and is starting his fourth year on the baseball team. He also played tennis last fall.

“I love competing and playing sports with my friends,” he said, explaining his busy schedule.

He’s going to attend the University of Michigan to study kinesiology. He’s giving some thought to trying out for the U-M basketball team as a walk-on.

Also on the Frankel boys basketball roster this season were seniors Gabe Gordon (leading rebounder), Koby Robbins and Ethan Baker; juniors Ryan Schmeltz (assist leader), Ryan Rubin (outstanding defensive player) and Ben Schwartz; sophomores Spencer Cherrin, Noam Goel, Elan Rosenberg and Ethan Schwartz; and freshmen Robbie Feldman and Evan Bronstein.

This was Sutton’s first year as a high school head coach.

The former Berkley High School basketball player was a varsity assistant coach for the Berkley boys basketball team last year after spending five seasons at Birmingham Seaholm High School as the freshman boys basketball coach.

His day job is a social worker in Macomb County.

