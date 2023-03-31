There were many moments where I felt like giving up, but my counselors and friends encouraged me to push my limits.

After eight days of hurling myself, gear, food and lots of special memories along the Coastal Trail of Lake Superior, my group finally made it to the last day and minutes of our hike. There were six of us on the trip, and to be honest, I had been lagging behind. My hip was throbbing after all my body had endured each day on this rocky, slippery and steep trail.

There were many moments where I felt like giving up, but my counselors and friends encouraged me to push my limits. My group decided to exit the trail in a way we would never forget — carrying our own tents at the end. I remember everyone on the trip waiting for me at the bottom of a hill to begin our exit, and that memory has stuck with me to this day. It made me realize that at camp, no one is ever left behind. We create a memorable community every summer, whether it’s on a hiking trip, at an outpost camp or at the main camp itself.

Attending Jewish summer camp for the past nine years has taught me many valuable lessons which I think every Jewish child should experience. I spent the last two summers at outpost camps: Camp Kennedy in the Upper Peninsula and Agree Outpost Camp in Wawa, Ontario. I was exceptionally lucky to have experienced the outposts not once, but twice. At the outpost camps, we did all the cooking and cleaning ourselves (with the help of our counselors); there was no one else to clean up after us. This was a valuable experience as a growing teen, because at home a lot of things are done for me. Not only did I gain life skills that will carry me through the future and set me up for success, but I also learned much about myself and what I can really accomplish.

My camp community offers a support system while at home or at camp because we have shared meaningful and unique experiences together. Activities like Havdalah services at Lake Superior, jumping in and out of the sauna in the pitch-dark, hiking on slippery rocks and more have had a lasting impact on my life.

Jewish camp has also helped me enjoy and appreciate nature more than I ever have before. Being constantly surrounded by it for six weeks this past summer made me think of the Jewish belief in tikkun olam, repairing the world. If we do not care about the planet that we live on, experiences like Jewish camp will no longer be available for future generations. As Jews, we must care about the world around us and strive to make it a better place not just for us, but also the generations that come after us.

I am grateful for all that I learned at Jewish summer camp. It fosters community, friendships, the love of nature and Jewish pride. Without camp, I feel as though I would be lost in this world. I am eternally thankful that my parents sent me to Tamarack Camps, which has instilled in me important values that will stick with me forever.

Cami Katzen is a junior at Frankel Jewish Academy