The ADL has released its 2022 Audit of Antisemitic Incidents.

The 2022 Audit of Anti-semitic Incidents issued March 23 by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) shows antisemitic incidents in Michigan remaining at an alarming number, mirroring even more troubling nationwide figures.

Antisemitic incidents once again reached an all-time high in the United States in 2022, with a total of 3,697 incidents of assault, harassment and vandalism reported to the ADL. The 36% year-over-year increase represents the largest number of incidents on record since ADL began tracking antisemitic incidents in 1979.

In Michigan, the numbers were flat (one fewer incident reported than last year), but as has been the case for several years, Michigan is in the group of states ranking highest in the nation for incidents of antisemitism — ranking ninth overall with 111 incidents in 2022.

Michigan data contained some worrisome trends, such as more incidents of vandalism than last year and one assault. Of course, a great many incidents are not reported at all.

Antisemitic incidents were slightly more widespread in the state in 2022. Incidents were reported from 34 cities in 16 Michigan counties across the state, which is two additional cities and one additional county involved in 2022 over 2021. There were no incidents reported from the Upper Peninsula in 2022.

Witness for Peace, an antisemitic and anti-Israel group, continued its activities in 2022, holding weekly protests outside Ann Arbor’s Beth Israel Congregation. Eleven incidents involved Jewish schools or institutions (not including the 52 weekly incidents at Beth Israel Congregation); 16 incidents happened in non-Jewish schools or universities.

Earlier this month, ADL’s White Supremacy Propaganda Report indicated Michigan is fourth in the nation in terms of hateful propaganda. While there were 354 incidents of this type of propaganda listed in that report, a fraction (17) were identified in this year’s Audit, generally because those incidents had other connections to the Jewish community (such as distribution at a Jewish school or Jewish building).

Nationally, there were increases across the board compared to 2021 numbers. Incidents of harassment rose 29 percent, acts of vandalism surged 51 percent, physical assaults jumped 26 percent, activity by organized white supremacist groups doubled and antisemitic activity on college campuses rose 41 percent. The audit found, on average, 10 incidents each day in 2022.

To ADL Michigan regional director Carolyn Normandin, what’s important about the Michigan data is also important about the national data.

“As Jewish people, we know Jews in this country have been under attack,” Normandin said. “Whether antisemitism is directed at an individual or at an institution or on social media, these incidents are getting bolder, and real people are feeling the harm. Antisemitism in this country is at a fever pitch.”

Normandin notes Michigan’s antisemitic incident numbers are grouped with states with much larger populations than Michigan, another troubling fact of these figures.

“When I think of my home state being in these categories, it makes me sick to my stomach,” Normandin said. “I’ve always been a proud Michigander. And the fact we continue to place so highly in these national numbers is very upsetting.”

When troubling reports like these are released, Normandin is consistent in her messaging.

“Stand up, share facts, show strength. We must continue to do that. No matter how tiresome it gets, no matter how much we feel like it’s ‘been there, done that.’ We must not roll over on this,” Normandin said. “And we’re not in this alone. There are more like-minded people in this fight than there are of the haters. So, we have to be together on that.”

To read the ADL’s 2022 Audit of Antisemitic Incidents in full, visit www.adl.org/resources/report/audit-antisemitic-incidents-2022.