Opportunities to celebrate spring by doing a mitzvah.

Spring has sprung and it is time to get out there and help our wonderful community. This month, we highlight an awesome opportunity for teens, as well as a chance to relive one of the best nights of the high school experience. It is also time to start thinking about Mother’s Day — keep reading for a great way to celebrate your loved ones while supporting the women and children served by Jewish Family Service.

ORT America Michigan Region is seeking high school volunteers to join the ORT Teen Board. The board provides opportunities for leadership training in addition to building community service and National Honor Society hours. Over the course of the year, the board members will learn to plan and produce a successful fundraiser, including how to raise funds through corporate sponsors, promote an organization’s mission, set goals, and recruit volunteers and attendees. To learn more, contact Nicole at nmiller@ortamerica.org.

This Mother’s Day, send a beautiful card with a personal message and make a difference in our community through The Joy Project. By honoring the special women in your life, you are helping thousands of women and children in our community receive critical services from Jewish Family Service. These services include counseling, homecare to allow them to remain independent, emergency financial assistance, case management services, transportation, help with domestic abuse situations and more. To guarantee Mother’s Day delivery, send your cards by April 24 on www.jfsjoyproject.org. Each card is $18 and tax deductible.

Oakland Literacy Council is looking for tutors to work one on one with adult learners. Pairs meet in public locations such as a library or virtually for two hours each week at a time determined by the tutor. In a typical program year, the organization provides over 18,000 hours of instruction to 200 adult learners in reading, math, English as a Second Language and digital literacy skills. Volunteers must be compassionate, patient and pass a background check. No prior tutoring experience is necessary as all volunteers will be trained and supported by a tutor coordinator and provided a full curriculum to follow. To become a volunteer tutor and make a difference in an adult learner’s life, visit www.oaklandliteracy.com/become-a-tutor.

Bookstock is back at Laurel Park Place from April 23-30 and looking for volunteers to help sort and sell. As Michigan’s largest used book sale, Bookstock offers more than 200,000 donated, gently used books and media items for sale at bargain basement prices. The revenue from each year’s sale and donations go toward the Bookstock Fund, which is focused on enhancing literacy in Detroit and throughout Michigan. Volunteers can sign up for one or more shifts and earn credit for one of many aligned organizations. For more information, contact volunteer coordinator Ruth Beitner, at ruthnormanbeitner@gmail.com.

On May 13, Life Remodeled is offering the community an opportunity to re-do a pinnacle high school memory, but this time with an even greater purpose through Prom Remodeled. The event will bring together the who’s who of Detroit’s philanthropy community and influencers of Detroit neighborhoods for an incredible evening benefiting Life Remodeled and neighborhood revitalization work — especially their work at the former Durfee Middle School which has been repurposed into the Durfee Innovation Society, an opportunity hub serving more than 25,000 Detroiters annually. Volunteers will be needed for various shifts between noon and 1 a.m. the night of the event to assist with set up/tear down, food/bar service, welcoming guests/registration and a variety of other roles critical to the event experience. If you are at least 21 years old and would like to volunteer, contact Audrey at Audrey@LifeRemodeled.org.

If your organization is looking for volunteers, please email Samantha Foon at samanthafoon14@gmail.com for possible inclusion in an upcoming column.