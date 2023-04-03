If we knew of a solution to a problem, that would do the trick. We had to have the will to do it, however.

We are all familiar with the Golden Rule: Do unto others as you would have them do unto you. A cynic once told me that it should read; Do unto others BEFORE they do unto you. Be that as it may, take note of how often our expressions rely on a key word, “Do.” Explain? Don’t mind if I do.

As youngsters, we may have often heard that we should do what we were told. We may have been encouraged to do our part (do our bit) or do a good turn for someone. Being reluctant, we may have said, “No can do.”

If we acted properly, we were told that we would do our parents proud. Pride would also follow asking someone to do the honor of making a blessing, giving a talk, representing us in some capacity.

If we knew of a solution to a problem, that would do the trick. We had to have the will to do it, however.

Having the expertise for something would enable us to do it justice. Following through would show a do-or-die attitude. Encouragement is always there to do our own thing. For any who try to face us down, we may challenge, “Do you want to make something of it?”

On the negative side, a wrong sense of competition may lead us to try to outdo someone or to do him out of something. Hopefully, we were not tempted to do someone in.

If you completely change your demeanor, you were said to do an about face. Maybe you planned a big do and then canceled. Well, do yourself a favor, recognize that it was a fine how-do-you-do and get on with your life.

With any undertaking that fails, you realize that you won’t do that again in a hurry.

As usual, I will end with some “humor” (the best I can do):

How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? As much dew as the dewdrops drop when the dew drops do drop dew.