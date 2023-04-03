Activist Ruth Messinger to speak at launch of the Irene Butter Fund.

Ann Arbor’s Temple Beth Emeth and its Holocaust remembrance group Generations After are thrilled to welcome Ruth Messinger to Ann Arbor at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 15, to formally launch the Irene Butter Fund for Holocaust and Human Rights Education.

Messinger’s topic is “The Fight for Human Rights: Past, Present and Future.” Whose rights have been protected and whose rights challenged throughout recent history? Where does Judaism stand on the fundamental issue of human rights? How might we understand the recent rise in hate speech and antisemitism or the current battles about immigrants, refugees and asylum seekers in the context of human rights?

There will be an opportunity for questions and answers as well as audience discussion at the end of her presentation, which will be followed by an hors d’oeuvres reception.

Messinger was chosen to speak at this introductory event because of her activism and service in the fight for human rights around the world. Her long career in political and Jewish social activism has made her an icon in Jewish progressive leadership, and she is widely considered to be one of the most dynamic speakers in America today.

She was an exciting choice because her work reflects the manner in which Irene Butter has dedicated her life to fighting for human rights, mending bridges between adversaries, and speaking out against racism, antisemitism and any form of bigotry that diminishes the human spirit.

Messinger had a 20-year career in public service in New York City, including serving on the New York City Council and as Manhattan Borough president. In 1997, she ran for mayor of New York but lost to incumbent Rudy Giuliani. From 1998 to 2016, Messinger served as president and CEO of American Jewish World Service — she is now its global ambassador. In 2006, she received an award from the Jewish Council for Public Affairs in recognition of her work to end the genocide in Darfur, Sudan.

The event is co-sponsored by University of Michigan Hillel, Ann Arbor’s Beth Israel Congregation and the Jewish Communal Leadership Program at the University of Michigan School of Social Work.

Ticket sales will benefit The Irene Butter Fund for Holocaust and Human Rights Education. Temple Beth Emeth’s Generations After established the fund at the Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Ann Arbor to support educational programming about the Holocaust, with a focus on how its lessons can help us address modern-day challenges of “othering” and disregard for human rights.

They named the fund for Irene to honor her many contributions as an internationally known Holocaust survivor, educator, peace activist and humanitarian. Philanthropist Patti Askwith Kenner (daughter of U-M alum Bert Askwith, ’31) has generously agreed to match up to $50,000 in donations between now and the April 15 event, thus doubling the impact of your gift.

Tickets are $18 for students, $36 for general admission, $360 for patrons and $1,800 for Angels. Patron tickets include admission for two to the event and a signed copy of either Irene Butter’s book, From Holocaust to Hope: Shores Beyond Shores, A Bergen-Belsen Survivor’s True Story, or Generations After’s book, The Ones Who Remember: Second-Generation Voices of the Holocaust. Angel tickets include admission for two to the event, a signed copy of the book of their choice, and admission for two to an intimate brunch on Sunday, April 16, at 10:30 a.m. with Ruth Messinger and Irene Butter. Corporate and organizational sponsorships also are available.

For tickets or details, go to templebethemeth.org/event/ruth-messinger.html. To donate to the Irene Butter Fund, visit irenebutter.com and click on the “Donate” link.