Congregation Beth Ahm ‘brings the synagogue to the seder.’

The Passover seder is often celebrated with family and friends and, unlike other holidays, it is commonly done in individual homes. Being outside of the synagogue, it impacts the communal feeling of a holiday that celebrates the freedom of our people. For this reason, Congregation Beth Ahm in West Bloomfield found a way to bring the synagogue to the seders of its members.

The congregation organized an initiative to give a bottle of wine to all of its congregants. As David Stryk, president of the congregation stated, “While your Beth Ahm family may not be at your seder, we want to help you celebrate the four cups of wine by providing our members with a bottle of wine.”

Giving a bottle of wine for seder is a continuation of an initiative that began during the COVID pandemic.

“COVID had a significant impact on the feeling of community at Beth Ahm,” Rabbi Steven Rubenstein said. “The synagogue was closed, activities were canceled or shifted to online, and relationships among our members were weakened. We did a number of things to keep our community strong, including giving holiday gifts to members.”

In place of the synagogue’s signature Chanukah party, fried chicken and latkes were given for family celebrations at home. A mishloach manot initiative was conducted on Purim. Honey has been mailed to every member’s home for Rosh Hashanah.

“While the gifts helped with in-home holiday celebrations, more importantly, they became symbols of how much each person is valued at Beth Ahm,” Stryk said. “The response from our synagogue family has been amazing. I continually get feedback from our members expressing their appreciation not just for the gift but for the relationship the synagogue is creating with them.”

For this reason, Congregation Beth Ahm continues to prioritize relationships and community building in its everyday activities. Spring’s arrival means the return of outside Kabbalat Shabbat followed by an oneg (light dinner). This popular way to start Shabbat, with spirituality and social time, allows members and guests to strengthen their relationship with God and each other.

Travel experiences, kiddush club and Shabbat lunch, in-person daily minyan, and meaningful programming for tots through seniors all enrich Beth Ahm members and guests. This spirit is captured in the Beth Ahm philosophy — Big enough to enrich you. Small enough to know you.