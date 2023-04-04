Blood, Sweat & Tears documentary follows the band’s controversial mid-1970s tour.

Blood, Sweat & Tears’ controversial mid-1970 concert tour behind the old Iron Curtain resonated differently for each of the nine members of the band.

But the trip — the subject of the new documentary What the Hell Happened to Blood, Sweat & Tears — was certainly poignant for a group comprised primarily of young Jewish men.

“Yeah, I was apprehensive,” says Steve Katz, the group’s founding guitarist. “Just before we came to Poland, for instance, they fired three directors who were Jewish, including (Roman) Polanski. It was scary being in Poland and knowing what happened there,” including during World War II.

That said, neither Katz nor drummer Bobby Colomby felt any kind of antisemitism when the group made its U.S. State Department-sponsored run through Yugoslavia, Romania and Poland.

“Being Jewish or not Jewish never entered into our thoughts, and there were no incidents at all,” notes Colomby, 78. “And, y’know, we didn’t see a black person in those places, for sure. Our take at the time was it was America that was the site of antisemitism and real racism.”

Katz, 77, adds, “We were very, very closely guarded by the authorities in all three countries. If anything like that would’ve happened, it would’ve looked so bad for those countries and the State Department. Maybe it was kept from us, I don’t know.

“It wasn’t until years later, when I watched Shoah and stuff like that, that I realized just how bad the post-war attitude was that the Poles had toward Jews. Of course, the Yugoslavs had problems with each other — and forget about Romania, just write it off. But there were really some horrible things that happened in Poland.”

Directed by John Scheinfeld (The U.S. vs. John Lennon, Chasing Trane, Who is Harry Nilsson…?), What the Hell… tells the largely untold story about the tour, which stretched from June 17 to July 7 and visited six cities in Eastern Europe. Blood, Sweat & Tears was one of the top bands in the world at the time, hot off its multi-platinum self-titled second album, which launched three Top 5 hits (“You’ve Made Me So Very Happy,” “Spinning Wheel” and “And When I Die”) and beat the Beatles, Johnny Cash, the Fifth Dimension and Crosby, Stills & Nash for the Grammy Award for Album of the Year. With its brass-fueled attack and unique straddling of rock and jazz templates, it was the rare band that straddled the generation gap, appealing to youth and to their parents, as comfortable at the first Woodstock festival in 1969 as it was in a Las Vegas showroom.

A Deal Was Made

The so-called Iron Curtain Tour was pitched to the band with an insidious undertone. Its singer, David Clayton-Thomas — who’d replaced Al Kooper in 1968 — was a Canadian citizen and about to lose his work visa due to a police record back in his homeland. That would have rendered BS&T unable to perform in the United States, which would be a serious setback. So, Larry Goldblatt, the band’s manager at the time, brokered a deal that was not widely known to get the singer his green card in exchange for the band’s compliance with the tour.

“I didn’t know we had made the deal,” Katz says. “If I knew at the time, then I would’ve said, ‘Don’t make the deal. Let’s play hardball with them because it would look a little bit stupid if they kicked them out. It would be bad publicity. But Larry went ahead with the deal without notifying us.”

Colomby adds, “We were screwed. I don’t know if it was a conspiracy or whatever, but looking back we really had no choice. So, we did it. I would do it again today, even knowing all the repercussions.”

Katz, in fact, was against the tour strictly because of politics. “They were trying to get us to represent the Nixon administration and American youth,” he explains. “We certainly didn’t represent American youth and certainly didn’t represent the Nixon administration. I was very, very anti-(Vietnam) war, anti-Nixon administration. I did an interview with the New York Post at the time, and I said what the government should do instead of paying for the trip was give money to the Black Panthers — which didn’t go over very well.”

The trip itself was an adventure, as you’d expect. A concert in Zagreb went wrong due to technical problems, but Bucharest was too successful; after a wild response to the first show, authorities issued restrictions on the band’s dress, movements and songs selection and still assaulted and set dogs on fans who were too demonstrative. Poland was more uniformly positive, with a more sophisticated audience and concert facility.

“The thing that really got to me was these people really loved what we did, and we made thousands of people very happy. That was our silver lining,” Katz acknowledges.

MAKING THE FILM

The BS&T entourage — including other Jewish members Fred Lipsius, Lew Soloff and Jerry Hyman — was also invited to tour Auschwitz during its time in Poland; filmmaker Scheinfeld says some went, but Katz recalls the band declined.

“I really wanted to go,” he says, “but then I remembered they were making a film of this, and I could see them putting ‘Spinning Wheel’ under that scene or something. I didn’t want to show us going to Auschwitz with ‘Spinning Wheel’ playing underneath it, you know?”

The documentary marks the first time footage from the trip is being seen. A crew led by Donn Cambern accompanied the band and captured 65 hours of footage for what was supposed to be a feature film. That was later recast as a one-hour TV special and eventually shelved altogether, with no record of where the footage was stored.

“I’m always up for some good detective work,” says Scheinfeld, whose interest was piqued during an early 2020 lunch with Colomby, when the drummer told him about the tour and the circumstances behind it. “We cast a very wide net looking for this footage,’ he adds, an arduous task because the original production company was long gone and there was no record of the footage in scores of storage facilities. Eventually, however, two “pristine” copies of the 53-minute television version were found, about to be destroyed, and gave Scheinfeld “the foundation of the movie.”

What the Hell… includes a trove of additional unseen footage as well as government documents housed at the University of Arkansas. There are interviews with some of the band members and others in the entourage, as well as concert-goers still in those countries and historical commentators. Audio recordings of the concert were discovered in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Margaret Herrick Library and will be released as a soundtrack on April 21, along with a digital-only version of a score Colomby co-wrote and recorded with the current BS&T lineup.

Scheinfeld’s team also located a memo from then-Secretary of State Henry Kissinger to Nixon about the trip; Katz, who didn’t know about it until he saw the film, chuckles as he says “the ironic thing is Henry Kissinger lives about a half a mile down the road from me (in Connecticut). I should really knock on his door — ‘Hey, do you remember this memo …’

“The story absolutely broadened as we were doing this,’ says Scheinfeld, whose great-grandfather was a prominent rabbi in Milwaukee. ‘We learned a lot more about what was going on both here and on the ground in Eastern Europe. I mean, we had no idea that the activities of a rock band would make it to the desk of the president of the United States, right? So we were able to piece together a multi-layered story, most of which had never been told.”

Concert Backlash

It’s not a story with a happy ending, either. BS&T returned to the U.S. to face backlash from all sides — conservatives who didn’t like rock ’n’ roll in the first place or the group’s leftist stance, and a left wing that slammed the group for working for the government. Abbie Hoffman and the Yippies labeled the band Blood, Sweat & Bulls*** while protesting a concert at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Katz, Colomby and Clayton-Thomas had inadvertently made matters worse during an “ambush” press conference upon their return, talking about what they’d learned from being in those countries.

Even playing an ACLU show later that year to benefit victims of the Kent State University shootings didn’t help redeem the band.

“It was really terrible,” Katz says. “We lost a huge part of our audience. That Eastern European tour really stuck the nail in our coffin, or career.”

Scheinfeld says, “They were anti-Nixon, anti-Vietnam war, like a lot of people under 30 years old. And then they go on this tour and they see what it really is like under authoritarian regimes and Communism. They came home with a whole different perspective: ‘Yeah, we don’t like the war. We don’t like Nixon. But if you’re thinking that over there is better than we have — not so. We saw it. We know.’ You have to admire those guys that they could experience this and change their thinking, and yet it caused them some significant problems.”

Despite the aftermath, Katz says now that the tour “really opened my eyes — it opened my eyes, for sure. It didn’t make me any more conservative or pro-America — probably the opposite. But it was pretty incredible to be in those communities and see what a REAL authoritarian government was like.”

What the Hell… opened March 24 in New York and Los Angeles and is rolling out to other cities during the next few weeks. Scheinfeld says it will then move to a streaming service, which is currently being negotiated.

“I was totally surprised at how good it is,” Katz says. “John was like a detective, uncovering all this stuff. There were things about this tour I didn’t even know about till I saw the movie. It’s something nobody really knew about, so I’m happy the story is being told, finally.”

What the Hell Happened to Blood, Sweat & Tears screens Thursday and Friday, April 7-8, at the Farmington Civic Theater, 33332 Grand River Ave., Farmington, 248-475-1951 or theFCT.com. Also April 19 at Cinema Detroit, 4126 Third St., Detroit, 313-482-9028 or cinemadetroit.com. For tickets, visit bstdoc.com.