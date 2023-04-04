A new website lists all upcoming events to celebrate Israel’s 75th anniversary.

Spring signals the coming of Israel’s 75th anniversary. In addition to celebrations in Israel, the world will be celebrating across the diaspora, including right here in Metro Detroit.

To keep track of the many planned celebrations through the rest of the year, especially this spring, the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit is hosting a web page on JLive to serve as a one-stop shop for organizations wanting to get the word out and individuals wanting to get involved.

Federation has started populating events on this page, including everything from individual congregational events to something they always commemorate and promote, the “Yoms” — Yom HaShoah, Yom HaZikaron and Yom Ha’Atzmaut.

The vision of the web page and these celebrations are supported by the idea of Federation being at the center of what’s going on in the community, said Yiftah Leket, Federation’s Senior Community Shaliach (emissary).

“We are the community-wide institution, which means Israel@75 and the Yoms programs are complementary to one another in that we support the community programs, and at the same time, we want to hold this idea of being one big community doing something that feels together,” Leket said.

The togetherness also comes in the sense of outreach to different communities.

“We’re not excluding anyone, we’re trying to partner with them, be the center and pull the community together,” Leket said. “And we’re really trying to be intentional with our programming so people come out of it saying they learned something about Israel, they feel more connected to it, and they more understand it.”

Yom HaShoah (Holocaust Remembrance Day) Community Commemoration takes place at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at the Zekelman Holocaust Center in Farmington Hills. The ceremony will feature readings, music and a candle-lighting ceremony. No registration required.

The Yom HaZikaron Community Ceremony will be held at 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 24, at the Berman Center for the Performing Arts at The J in West Bloomfield. The free community-wide event will honor the legacy of Israelis who have fallen in combat and acts of terrorism by focusing on the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War, a war that changed Israeli society forever. IDF soldiers will talk of their experiences with PTSD and ways that Israel is dealing with this growing issue.

This evening will be led by our community’s Shinshiniot (young Israeli emissaries) and youth from the Detroit community and the Partnership2Gether region.

The Yom Ha’Atzmaut Israel@75 Community-Wide Celebration takes place at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at Congregation Shaarey Zedek in Southfield.

This festive gathering to celebrate Israel’s 75th Independence Day, held with other Jewish community partners, will include games for children, Israeli cuisine and a special live performance from Mayumana, the internationally acclaimed Israeli drumming and dance troupe. All ages are welcome. $10 per person; ages 5 and under free.

A few notable Israel@75 events are happening with The J-Detroit, including the Detroit Jewish Film Festival, showing multiple Israeli movies, and the Janice Charach Gallery at The J, holding a special exhibit of renowned Israeli artists debuting in Metro Detroit.

The Israel@75 Art Exhibit Opening Reception takes place at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at the Charach Gallery. The exhibit runs through May 10. Free and open to the public.

“Between the dancing troupe, the art exhibit and the film festival, in a way, the cultural part of Israel is coming more into the front this year,” Leket said.

Helping bring the community together in celebrating Israel in advance of this special anniversary aligns with Federation’s core mission and commitment to Israel and the Israeli people, said Ted Cohen, Federation’s Chief Marketing Officer.

“This year as much as ever, it’s incredibly important for Jews in the diaspora to show their support for Israelis across the country, especially in our partnership region,” Cohen said. “It’s central to what we’re all about.”

Cohen says the point of the web page is to make it easy and accessible for people to see the range of activities, programs and events being offered, so people aren’t missing things because they don’t hear about them.

“They’re seeing the full range of opportunities, and we’re just helping those organizations reach the whole community,” Cohen said. “We really hope people are able to spend at least some time thinking about and connecting with Israel. It’s part of our identity as Jewish people.”

The web page will be continuously updated with more events. Visit jlive.app/e/detroit/israel75 to get involved and learn more.