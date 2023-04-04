Parshat Pesach Hol Hamoed: Exodus 33:12-34:26; Numbers 28:19-25; Ezekiel 37:1-14.

Wow! This year, I entered Passover on a high.

Just days before the start of the holiday, I had the pleasure of participating in a parade of “Mitzvah Tanks,” armed with shmurah matzah, tefillin, Shabbat and holiday candles and Passover information, aka Mobile Mitzvah Centers.

What a pleasure to meet Jewish people all over the Detroit Metro area, from Campus Martius Park to the suburbs. It was special to see people’s eyes light up as they accepted our gift of shmurah matzah and tell us with pride that they would be bringing them to their family Pesach seders.

I have no doubt that these handmade matzahs — made according to time-hallowed traditions — added to the spirited conversation at seders all over the city. And it’s not over yet. The final two days of Passover — Tuesday evening until Thursday night — are also laden with significance, ritual and redemption.

In addition to lighting candles, enjoying festive meals and attending Yizkor, there is another special element to the closing portion of Passover. On the seventh day, we celebrate the miracle of the Splitting of the Sea, after which the people “trusted in God and His servant Moses.” And on the eighth day, we read the Haftorah about the future redemption, the era of Moshiach, which will eclipse the miracles of the Exodus in its sheer miraculousness. The spirit of Moshiach and redemption permeates the entire day and gives it a special energy just waiting for us to tap and experience.

How do we do it? Chassidic custom, dating back to the Baal Shem Tov, on the final afternoon of Passover, dictates that we gather for a special feast known as Moshiach’s Meal. It’s celebrated by eating matzah, drinking four cups of wine or grape juice and lively discussions of the future redemption and how we can begin to taste its spiritual bliss in our lives today. Now, here is what makes this Moshiach’s meal so relevant to us: We are presently in a Hakhel year, when Jews are enjoined to gather to connect with each other and our tradition through Torah study and sharing inspiration. As I see it, this meal is the ultimate Hakhel gathering. With Jews getting together, Torah being shared and hearts united with Jewish inspiration. What could possibly be better than that?

So, if you have never hosted or attended a Moshiach's Meal before, this is the year to begin, either by joining one at your local Chabad House or by hosting your own.

Rabbi Kasriel Shemtov is spiritual director of The Shul in West Bloomfield.