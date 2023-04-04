With another successful Passover distribution and a new board and executive committee, Yad Ezra continues to meet the growing need.

An endless line of cars filled with smiles and a deep sense of gratefulness filled the grounds of Yad Ezra from March 26-27, as the Berkley-based food pantry held its annual distribution of food to clients for Passover.

Looming large over this year’s distribution is the challenge of rising food costs, which has affected everyone — including both Yad Ezra and its clients. But just as they did during the pandemic, Yad Ezra has risen to the challenge.

Due to those rising food costs, Yad Ezra is seeing record numbers of client families. They are currently serving 1,500 families a month, 30% more than last year, as food costs have jumped to 20% above last year.

Between the two days, Yad Ezra distributed Passover boxes to about 1,000 client families, a record year of Passover food distribution.

Yad Ezra has also seen a new board and executive committee join the fold for 2023. Executive Director Daniella Mechnikov says they’re all eager to make a real difference in the face of rising costs and record client numbers.

Yad Ezra’s Board of Directors

Marcy Fikany – President

Daniel Cherrin – Vice President

Ari Dolgin – Vice President

Jeff Moss – Vice President

David Sherman – Vice President

Michael Gendelman – Treasurer

Jason Brown – Secretary

Melvin Schwartz – Immediate Past President

“Thankfully, we are confident we will be able to continue to meet the needs of this increase in our client population, but it will require redoubling our fundraising efforts and some new and creative leadership,” Mechnikov said in a release on March 21. “Several new members have joined the board and are ready to roll up their sleeves and join in our fundraising and programming efforts. I look forward to working closely with our new executive committee and board.”

About 150 volunteers helped out between the two days, Mechnikov says, with the volunteer base being a healthy mix of both young and old, new and veteran.

The clients were beyond grateful and appreciative to receive these boxes, which included everything one needs for a Passover seder — and more.

“It makes a real difference in their lives,” Mechnikov said. “This is a happy moment.”

A regular Yad Ezra client who has been to a few of their Passover distributions says the same.

“For people like me that are low income, it’s a big relief that you can get a lot of goodies, where otherwise it would be more of a hardship if you had to buy everything,” the client said. “And it really does make you want to give back more, too, so I try to volunteer more when I can.”

Sandra Eidelman, a long-time Yad Ezra volunteer, was happy to be assisting the clients.

“You learn when you do service for any length of time that you get more out of it than the people you’re helping,” Eidelman said. “We live in very stressful times, and I hope they can cope with the stress we’re all undergoing.”

Michael Gendelman, current treasurer and longtime Yad Ezra volunteer, says rising costs haven’t slowed the organization down — instead they’ve put their foot on the accelerator to make sure every client is serviced.

“There’s no question that one tenet of Judaism is to give tzedakah, and you can give tzedakah in many different ways, and what’s amazing is all of these people here are giving of their time,” Gendelman said. “We have a lot of seasoned, veteran volunteers that have been here for years, and it’s also given us an opportunity to reach new volunteers.”

Lisa Klein, a newer board member, is excited about the new board of directors and the future of Yad Ezra, seeing a lot of young people who can always bring a new perspective with fresh eyes.

“The nice thing with the newer members on the board is we need to market ourselves in a way we’ve never had to because of the need in the community and the rising cost of food, and so you come in with just a completely fresh outlook.”

To donate and for more information, visit www.YadEzra.org or call (248) 548-3663.