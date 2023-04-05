Congregation Shir Tikvah is hosting a night of comedy with its longtime spiritual leader, Rabbi Arnie Sleutelberg.

From Sarah to Seinfeld: 4,000 Years of Jewish Humor” is the tagline for a very special event being held at Troy’s Congregation Shir Tikvah this month.

Shir Tikvah is hosting Rabbi Arnie Sleutelberg’s Comedy Show, an evening of laughs, food, fun and a silent auction fundraiser on Saturday, April 22, at 7 p.m.

Rabbi Arnie will be delivering his stand-up comedy routine, which he’s also performed at Congregation Beth Shalom in Traverse City and recently at Oakland University.

Rabbi Arnie retired as spiritual leader of Congregation Shir Tikvah in June 2016 after 28 years with the congregation. He now serves as rabbi emeritus.

“I thought he should be performing it at Shir Tikvah as well, since we’re his home,” said Joyce May, the chair of Shir Tikvah’s membership committee, who organized the evening.

The discussion began in late summer 2022, they came up with a date, the i’s were dotted and the t’s were crossed.

What sets this event apart from any other is it’s a rabbi doing comedy, not necessarily your typical stand-up comedian, May said.

Even when he’s not doing his comedy routine, May says Rabbi Arnie has a great sense of humor.

“He’s extremely spiritual, kind and compassionate and all those wonderful things. But he’s also very funny; just while having dinner with him, he can say something clever and witty,” May said.

“It’s not really a quirky sense of humor, but he sometimes will kind of catch you off guard. He’ll say something seriously and you look over at him and he’s got a little twinkle in his eye, and you’ll realize he’s kibitzing.”

Rabbi Arnie’s full stand-up routine is expected to last an hour and 15 minutes. There will be a wine reception when people arrive as well as a silent auction with prizes and an oneg with lots of food. Proceeds from ticket sales and the silent auction will go to the shul.

The congregation is very excited for this event, May said.

“It’s been a rough several years with COVID. As we come out of it, people just need an evening of laughter,” May said. “That’s what we hope for, that people will come, they’ll schmooze, they’ll see old friends and the laughter will lighten the mood. My goal is for people to leave happy.”

Shir Tikvah is providing an option for a virtual viewing through Zoom as well as in-person.

Purchase your tickets ($36) at www.shirtikvah.org/event/rabbiarniecomedynight.html. Call the shul at (248) 649-4418 for further questions.

“It’s going to be a great evening and lots of fun,” May said. “We’d like to share it with as many people in the community as we can.”