Meet aspiring producer Cory Shanbom.

When Cory Shanbom was 8 years old, his parents bought him a little video camera that made him fall in love with filmmaking.

“I would make short sketches with my friends and neighbors,” recalls the 26-year-old Jewish Hollywood producer, actor, writer and comedian, who originally hails from Bloomfield Hills. “I just loved watching movies and dissecting them.”

Shanbom, who is currently working on his largest-scale short film yet, Runaways, was a big fan of the Back to the Future trilogy and Steven Spielberg films like E.T. growing up.

“I liked anything well-written and exciting,” he recalls.

He was also a theater kid and knew between his love of the stage and love of movies that he wanted to pursue a career path in the film industry.

Following a short stint as a DJ and emcee at Joe Cornell Entertainment, Shanbom packed up and headed to New York City in 2014 to study the arts. He attended Pace School of Performing Arts at Pace University and graduated in 2018 with a BFA in acting.

Instead of going home, Shanbom decided to remain in New York. He took all of his bar mitzvah money he received many years earlier as a teenager at Temple Israel and put it toward making a short film that he wrote and starred in called Meditater.

“It was a crazy thing to do,” he laughs. “But people liked it, and it gave me jobs.”

Shanbom found gigs here and there, but quickly learned that as a budding actor, he was going to spend more time waiting than acting. “I’m not somebody who likes to be not busy,” he says.

To fill his time, he walked dogs, taught filmmaking at an after-school program at Brooklyn Middle School and eventually began to work on sets for films.

A Leap of Faith

Being on set was the spark he needed.

From there, Shanbom naturally fell into post-production and finally into the production process itself. “It was exciting to see how movies were made,” he recalls. “There’s so much detail, intricacy and moving parts. It’s a very complicated process.”

However, after six years in New York, Shanbom realized he needed to head to Hollywood if he was going to pursue his dream in full.

He took a leap of faith and moved to Los Angeles in 2020 without a job. Yet from that point forward, Shanbom made a promise to himself that he wasn’t going to do anything except what he wanted to do.

Luckily, Shanbom’s risk paid off. He landed a job at a post-production house located next to his apartment that just happened to be looking for an assistant editor.

“It’s such a difficult industry to break into,” he explains. “But if you really love it, if you’re really passionate about it, you’ll keep on going until you find the right people. And when you find the right people, they won’t want to hire anyone else, you know?”

It’s a determined mindset that has allowed Shanbom’s career to grow. Since landing his first gig in Hollywood, he calls himself lucky to have worked on a set nearly every week.

Honoring a Legacy

Now, Shanbom is hard at work on Runaways, a project that’s near and dear to him.

The upcoming short film is in honor of producer and writer Joel Steiger, who passed away from lung cancer in 2021 and worked on shows like Perry Mason.

Shanbom is partnering with Steiger’s daughter, Emma Steiger, who went to summer camp with Shanbom, on bringing to life a script that Joel Steiger wrote, but never had a chance to complete. It’s being adapted from the original form into a short film.

Together, Shanbom and Steiger raised more than $30,000 on the Seed&Spark crowdfunding platform to create the film, which has since received 105% of its funding goal. Runaways is a mystery-thriller set in Arizona and follows two sisters who suddenly become fugitives after being framed for the murder of their mother by their stepfather.

Shanbom says filming is slated to begin this month, and he is hoping for the film to be completed by the end of 2023 to be screened at various film festivals.

Outside of work, Shanbom is a fan of playing pickleball (particularly against his mother) and enjoys getting together with friends to play Dungeons & Dragons. “It’s a low-stake creativity boost,” he laughs. “You’re just sitting around a table making up stories.”

As for those looking to break into the film industry, Shanbom has one simple line of advice. “You can sell yourself if you have confidence,” he says. “Just keep on pushing.”