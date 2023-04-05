We stand with those many groups and individuals from Israeli civil society and state institutions who are calling for a stop to the judicial overhaul proposals.

The Serling Institute for Jewish Studies and Modern Israel at Michigan State University supports Israel’s democracy and stands with those who were peacefully protesting Prime Minister Netanyahu’s efforts to pass legislation that will eliminate the ability of the High Court to act as a check on the government.

We stand with those many groups and individuals from Israeli civil society and state institutions who are calling for a stop to the judicial overhaul proposals. We stand with the several hundred thousand Israelis peacefully protesting for the past three months against the government’s efforts to weaken Israeli democracy. We stand with the leaders of Israeli universities and colleges who officially oppose “the continuation of the legislative process that undermines the foundations of Israeli democracy and endangers its continued existence.”

We join with the Association of Israel Studies in “view[ing] with grave concern the recent developments in Israel, including the looming changes in the state’s political and legal system and the growing support for racism and incitement. As an academic association, we are committed to intellectual integrity and academic freedom — necessary foundations for any healthy and free society — and to the values of freedom, equality and pluralism, which must exclude any discrimination on the basis of religion, ethnicity or gender. We believe that all efforts should be made to ensure that the rights and responsibilities upon which freedom of expression and the free exchange of ideas are based, and the checks and balances that are the underpinning of democracy — the precondition for free academic discourse — will continue to flourish in the academic study of Israel, in Israeli society and in the Israeli body politic.

