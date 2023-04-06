Runners from 72 countries participated in six races throughout the day.

While Detroiters of all faiths could run a marathon to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day a week early at the 40th Annual Corktown Race last month, a reported 40,000 participants, including 30,000 runners, took to the Holy City’s streets in the 12th annual International Jerusalem ‘Winner’ Marathon on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17.

Beginning in Sacher Park in the middle of the Israeli capital, the route passed by the walls of the Old City, the Sultan’s Pool, Mount Zion, the German Colony, Rehavia, Armon HaNatziv promenade, Ammunition Hill, Mishkenot Sha’ananim, Mount Scopus and the Mount of Olives, closing many of the Israeli capital’s roads to traffic.

Runners from 72 countries participated in six races throughout the day. Several participants were originally from Detroit, including Ellie Rothstein, Chaim Levitz and my family, the Warshays.

Races included the full- and half-marathons, 10-km and 5-km competitive runs, and a 1.7 km family run. A highlight this year was the 0.8-km community run, creating “social awareness” by involving some 5,000 adults, children, and families, supporting some 45 social organizations that partner with the Jerusalem Winner Marathon.

Noah Kigen Kiprotich of Kenya won the full Marathon for men with a time of 2:18:13 hours, and Margaret Njugna, also of Kenya, took her 2:52:44 time to win the women’s crown.

Among the nonprofit and issue-oriented groups partnering with the Marathon was Kav Lanoar, which helps people integrate emotional health into relationships with family, friends, schools and community. Led by Rothstein, the agency has a specialty serving the English-speaking community and a focus also on gap-year students in yeshivot, internships and apprenticeships, and other study-abroad programs in Israel.

The organization per-forms interventions, including clinical therapy and case management individually and in schools, community education and psychoeducational groups, professional support and government advocacy for service providers.

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon stated that he places the highest priority on assisting groups and populations in Jerusalem in need of support, according to the Marathon’s website.

“Incorporating a social and communal dimension in the race gives added value to the runners’ experience,” Leon said.

Rothstein, 40, has participated for 12 years. He made aliyah in 2007 with his wife, Leezie Strauss, who hails from Queens, New York. An occupational therapist at Orchaos Ish, the largest Talmud-Torah in Har Nof, and in private practice, Leezie and Ellie have six children, ages 1 to 17.

Levitz, 30, who grew up in Southfield, knew Rothstein, who went to school and was good friends with his older brother, Shimi Pesis. He ran the 5K run for Kav Lanoar for the second year.

“I’m not a serious runner, but I did good for what I was expecting, and I enjoyed it,” said Levitz, who completed the run in under 38 minutes. “I always have a lot of fun at the Jerusalem Marathon, the only one I’ve ever run in, and I raised $380 for Ellie’s organization.”

Levitz, a customer success manager at CauseMatch, plans on running again next year.

He and his wife Tova, 29, a freelance graphic designer from West Hempstead, New York, made aliyah in 2019, with their daughter Adina, now 5. They live in Beit Shemesh, and now have a younger daughter, Esti, who is 1 year old.

My wife, Shaina and I participated in the Marathon for the second time since making aliyah in 2019. The event was canceled in 2020 and 2021, owing to the COVID pandemic lockdown.

We live in Efrat and participated with our four children, ages 4 to 8. “The children always love coming to Jerusalem, where we lived for a year, and playing at Sachar Park,” Shaina said.

We moved from Oak Park to Jerusalem our first year in Israel. We were preceded in aliyah by Shaina’s older brother, Avi Shevin, his wife, Aviya, and daughter, Sarah Nechama, 11, in 2012. Their younger sister Tova Jacobovitz and her family, husband Danny and children Akiva, 11, Yael, 8, and Rafi, 4, followed in 2020 from Oak Park. Their parents, Lisa and Elliott Shevin, made aliyah, also from Oak Park, in 2021 with their daughter Chana. They all live within walking distance in Efrat.

“We intend to participate again next year,” Shaina said. “Our children love hiking, as do we.”

We often are joined by our oldest daughter, Madeleine Truitt, 28, who moved to Israel in 2013. She lives in Jerusalem with her husband, Abraham, and daughter, Dalia.

Next year’s event is scheduled for Friday, March 8, 2024. “Kav Lanoar will participate next year,” said Rothstein, “and we hope that more Detroiters will walk for our team and agency.”