How a trip to Israel changed the lives of two people served by JARC.

Visiting Israel is a life-changing experience for every first-time traveler, and this year’s Motor City Mission to Israel was no exception — one that had a profound impact on many participants, but not necessarily for the typical reasons. For the first time in 30 years, JARC, a Metro Detroit nonprofit dedicated to providing housing and services to adults with developmental disabilities, accompanied two people they serve on a trip to Israel. They joined the 140+ trip participants to experience the country, its culture, deepen their understanding of their Jewish faith and make new community connections. A bonus for the other attendees was the important and unexpected benefit of understanding what comes with spending time with people who have developmental disabilities.

With a goal of enabling the people they serve to live life to its fullest, the two people served by JARC, Brooke Dunn and Jonathan Arens, accompanied by JARC staff members Jacob Gottlieb and Shira Woodside, would go on to gain a new perspective of their religion, face and overcome fears, and have a lasting impact on many fellow travelers who got to know them on the trip.

“There are a lot of preconceived notions about people with developmental disabilities. Having this opportunity for community members to see Brooke and Jonathan being just regular people, they told us, was eye-opening,” Woodside said.

Brooke is normally shy in large groups, at times unsteady on her feet and needs assistance, and has had a lifelong fear of heights. Jonathan is a quiet man, but his wants are made known through his contagious smile. Both had a few fears to overcome but, in the end, their success changed the idea of what they thought they were capable of and what other travelers expected they could handle.

The Adventure Begins

Their trip began with a long walk from Jaffa to Tel Aviv to see the iconic Ben-Gurion statue on Frishman Beach. This walk was the first walk of many on the trip, especially with Brooke and Jonathan always opting to walk from one place to another when given the option. While both are typically active and love walking in their daily lives, they were amazed by the nature they were surrounded by, which was much different than the nature they see while walking at home.

Several people asked Brooke what she does at home and were surprised to hear that she graduated high school, works at Meer Apartments at Jewish Senior Life as a dining room attendant, and attends workshops at Soul Studio. Woodside said, “Just knowing Brooke’s background changes people’s ideas of what they can expect, especially finding out she graduated high school, is employed and has many skills.”

In Tel Aviv, they explored the vibrant Carmel Market, where they tasted their first authentic hummus. Jonathan loved it and continued to be impressed by every food item he tried, filling up his plate with small tastes of everything whenever meals were served buffet-style.

Brooke wasn’t a big fan of some of the new foods, but she made an effort the entire trip to go out of her comfort zone and try as many new things as she could. She was excited when she loved something new, which included fresh juice, duck, pickled carrots and fresh dates. Other travelers on the trip warned her that the dates back at home wouldn’t be nearly as good!

Marty Abrin and Ilene Silverman-Abrin were also on the Mission trip to Israel and were celebrating their 40th anniversary. The Abrin’s made connections with both Brooke and Jonathan, who were on their bus. “It really warmed my heart to see how much they were getting out of the trip and enjoying themselves,” said Silverman-Abrin. “It brought a special feeling to me to have them with us.” The couple, whose nephew also has special needs, shared how heartwarming it was to see everyone welcome Brooke and Jonathan into their lives.

Brooke and Jonathan both enjoyed looking at the variety of artwork and knickknacks in different shops at the markets they visited as they toured Jerusalem. There were local artists from the region at Kibbutz Sarid, where Brooke and Jonathan both found gifts for loved ones at home. During the entire trip, Jonathan was dedicated to finding gifts for his JARC home staff members and for his beloved, long-term housemate, Richard. It was in the Old City that he found a beautiful kippah for Richard and bought a matching one for himself.

Gottlieb said, “People loved having Jonathan around throughout the trip and shared with us that seeing him smile meant more to them than seeing someone else smile. They were so happy and impressed that he was able to come on the trip.”

Woodside and Gottlieb shared that the most meaningful experience for both Brooke and Jonathan was seeing and experiencing the Western Wall. Both Brooke and Jonathan took time to write prayers and find a spot in the Wall to place them. The experience was meaningful for many, but especially so when Jonathan shared his personal prayer with Jacob: “I hope things will be better.”

While everyone else was walking around the Western Wall, Jonathan just wanted to sit and observe the many people around him and soak it all in. Right before they were going to leave, Jonathan went back and touched the Western Wall just one last time.

“Having Brooke and Jonathan on our bus was so special, and they made our bus that much better. Everyone was happy to see them be happy and to be enjoying the experience as much as the rest of us,” said David Glass, who was the captain of their bus. “I didn’t see them as anything other than Brooke and Jonathan. Their disabilities didn’t make any difference.”

Fears Overcome

Another of the many significant sites the JARC group visited was an important symbol of Jewish heroism and sacrifice, the Masada. While everyone loved the ride to the top of the mountain on the cable car, it was especially significant for Brooke. It was here that Brooke overcame her fear of heights, as she was determined not to miss out on anything. This cable car experience was a breakthrough for her as the Masada cableway is an aerial tramway that goes approximately 300 meters high. Brooke was in awe as they traveled to the top, feeling relaxed and proud she accepted the challenge, not allowing her fear to hold her back, enjoying the view peak to peak and taking in the story of the Masada.

An afternoon in the Dead Sea found Brooke and Jonathan in full laughter with Woodside, Gottlieb and the other travelers. Though the Dead Sea has changed significantly over the years and has shrunk to the point that there isn’t enough mud for tourists to enjoy, floating in the salty sea remains a popular activity. After some hesitation by Jonathan, he and Brooke joined the other tourists floating and laughing about how different it felt in the Sea. And, after Jonathan’s initial hesitation, he didn’t want to leave.

Brooke and Jonathan enjoyed joining in dancing on music-filled nights. They joined in on drumming along with a drum group on the final night, which turned into a dance circle.

Jonathan was dancing and a community member pulled him into the big group. His smile of enjoyment was noticed by the other participants, and even caused a guest to express to Gottlieb afterwards how great it was to see Jonathan happy and smiling. Woodside also shared how gratifying it was to see Brooke warm up to the group and get into the crowd to drum and dance with everyone, especially for someone who is typically shy.

Mission Completed

While the trip was special for Brooke and Jonathan to grow their connection to their faith, experience culture, face their fears and try so many new things, many fellow travelers who got to know Brooke and Jonathan felt their presence on the trip was transformational in the way they saw people with disabilities.

While Gottlieb and Woodside were always there to assist and make sure they were comfortable and had everything they needed, the trip allowed Brooke and Jonathan to show everyone their independence and impress everyone with how much they were able to do on their own and what they could overcome.

JARC CEO Shaindle Braunstein said, “When we received a call from the Federation over a year ago that they wanted to make it possible for a few people served by JARC to participate in the Motor City Mission, we knew we had to send a group, we just didn’t know how we were going to do it. There were many obstacles along the way, the least of which was who would be available to assist, how would we pay for it, and how would the people we serve be able to manage the physical intensity of the trip.”

She added, “Living vicariously through their daily pictures that I had insisted they send so we could share them with their guardians, I could see hesitant faces become enormous smiles, and I knew that this experience had truly changed their lives for the better.”

A year ago, sending people JARC serves on this Mission was just a seed of an idea, but through the generous support of Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit, community supporters, and Brooke and Jonathan’s families, this life-changing trip was made possible. You, too, can support JARC’s life enrichment initiatives all year-round at jarc.org/give.