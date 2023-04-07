Jack Chudler didn’t have the wrestling season he wanted, but his future is bright.

Jack Chudler finished 33-7 this season as a member of the Orchard Lake St. Mary’s High School wrestling team.

Sounds good, doesn’t it? Not good enough, in Chudler’s estimation. But it set him up for what could be a memorable senior season next year.

Chudler wrestled in the Division 2 individual state meet last season as a sophomore.

He lost both of his matches in the 135-pound division and finished the year with a 24-10 record, but he didn’t expect to make it to state, and he thought he wrestled well there. He also thought the experience would help him.

He was very happy about his district championship. Besides winning the title, it set him up with a favorable draw at sectionals, which helped him finish fourth and qualify for the state meet.

He didn’t make it to state this year, in his junior season. He got to the regionals at 126 pounds, but that was it.

“That was tough,” he said. “Losing at regionals really gave me motivation for next year. I don’t want to fall short again.

“Looking back, dropping down to 126 pounds wasn’t a good idea. Cutting that weight hurt me.”

While cutting weight didn’t help him, the biggest problem Chudler faced this season was who was in his weight classes.

He wrestled at 132 and 138 pounds during the regular season, and 126 pounds during the Division 2 state tournament.

The competition was fierce in those classes. Even on his own team.

Cornell University-bound and nationally ranked senior Marcello Milani, wrestling for the first time in high school, was the 126-pound state champion. His twin brother Luca was fourth in the state at 132 pounds. Freshman Ayden Tatum was a state qualifier at 138 pounds.

“I felt like I hung with those guys at practice, except for Marcello,” Chudler said. “He’s at a different level. We’ve been wrestling together since we were little. He puts in a lot of time wrestling. He goes year-round.”

Chudler finished third at districts to qualify for regionals. That was a feat in itself. The district winner and runner-up were Milani and Birmingham Brother Rice’s Ricardo Saenz, ranked No. 1 and No. 3 in the state.

Even though Chudler didn’t get to compete in the Oakland County or Catholic League meets — only one wrestler per team can wrestle — St. Mary’s coach Sean Kolodge feels he’ll benefit from battling with his tough teammates in practice.

“Jack learned a lot this year. He’s a better wrestler than he was last year,” Kolodge said. “He just happened to be in extremely tough weight classes, even on our team. We were loaded.

“If he works as hard in the off-season as he says he’s doing to do, he’ll have a great season next year. I’m 100% confident of that. He knows now what it takes to not just be a state qualifier, but a state placer and an All-State wrestler (top in the top eight in the weight class).”

Chudler said he’s definitely going to put in the time during the off-season. He’s even decided not to play lacrosse this spring for St. Mary’s to focus on wrestling.

“I want to finish top four in the state next season. Maybe be a state champion,” he said. “I’m also going to put on some weight. Maybe wrestle at 144 pounds.”

Kolodge said he enjoys having Chudler on the team.

“He’s a good kid with a good attitude. And a character. He’s a funny guy, very entertaining,” he said. “He’s a fun guy to be around. He brings a lot of fun into the wrestling room.”

There is a reason for that. Chudler likes to lighten the mood during wrestling practice.

“Wrestling practice is very hard,” he said. “Sometimes, you don’t want to be there. So, I try to make it not so serious.”

The 5-foot-9 Chudler is a two-sport athlete at St. Mary’s. He also plays on the football team.

Last season, he handled the long-snapping duties, following in the footsteps of his brother Nick Chudler, who went on to be a long snapper at Michigan State University.

Chudler said he’s been welcomed as a Jewish student in a Catholic school and is comfortable there.

“There are a couple other Jewish kids here. One of them, Jenner Leib, is the punter I snapped to on the football team,” he said.

