Sapling from tree described in Anne Frank’s diary thrives at Zekelman Holocaust Center.

“Nearly every morning I go to the attic to blow the stuffy air out of my lungs, from my favorite spot on the floor I look up at the blue sky and the bare chestnut tree, on whose branches little raindrops shine, appearing like silver, and at the seagulls and other birds as they glide on the wind. […] As long as this exists, I thought, and I may live to see it, this sunshine, the cloudless skies, while this lasts I cannot be unhappy.”

So observed Anne Frank in her Diary of a Young Girl. Frank remained hidden with her family in a tiny Annexe for two years in Nazi-occupied Amsterdam during WWII in an effort to avoid capture and deportation. In her famous diary, in which she recounts her daily life in hiding, she speaks extensively of a white horse chestnut tree that she could see from a window in the Annexe, a lifeline that gave her hope during those dark days. That very tree was given a lifeline of its own nine years ago when 13 saplings cut directly from it were planted in various locations around the United States, including one here in Metro Detroit at the Zekelman Holocaust Center in Farmington Hills.

This week, from the evening of April 17 to the evening of April 18, we observe Yom HaShoah, or Holocaust Remembrance Day, the Israeli commemoration of the atrocities committed by the Nazis against the Jewish people that resulted in the death of more than 6 million Jews. Also this week, on April 22, is Earth Day, the annual day supporting environmental causes. The combination makes it a perfect time to recognize a tree that has become a central, oft-visited exhibit at the Zekelman Holocaust Center.

“When people read the diary, they see the tree as a symbol of hope, as something which was allowed to grow at a time when people were not allowed to grow,” said Rabbi Eli Mayerfeld, CEO of the Zekelman Holocaust Center.

“Anne Frank was cooped up, unable to have the kind of childhood that every child is entitled to. And I think the tree represents the way the order of the world ought to be, in contrast to the way it was and the challenges that she was facing.”

The tree that became known as Anne Frank’s tree actually had quite a storied history of its own as one of the oldest horse chestnuts in Amsterdam. According to the official website for the Anne Frank house, the tree was more than 170 years old when, in 2005, it was discovered that it had developed a serious, life-threatening disease. Despite extensive efforts to save it, the tree’s days were numbered.

In 2010, to preserve the tree as an important piece of history, chestnuts and root grass from the tree were procured, germinated and developed into saplings that were dispersed to important historical sites and museums around the country in an effort led by an organization called the Anne Frank Center USA. “We applied to be one of the sites, and we were chosen,” Mayerfeld said.

An important tree, of course, requires extra special care. While white horse chestnut trees can be found in Michigan, they are actually European and not native to this region. So it was essential to find an expert who would know how to make sure this tree not only survived, but thrived.

After an extensive search, the HC selected Kevin Ashlin, a local arborist with Great Oaks Landscape company, who personally had more than 20 years of experience in the industry. Ashlin was brought in before the sapling was planted in 2013 and has been its primary caretaker ever since.

“We looked for somebody who we felt could be a partner because this was going to be a long-term investment from us and from them into making this tree healthy and vibrant,” said Mayerfeld about the search. “So, we really were looking for someone who had that set of skills, and that’s what we found in Kevin.”

Ashlin visits and works on the tree about once a month. “We live in a very humid, very wet state,” he said. “And there are a few diseases … that will affect the tree. I have to basically monitor the conditions around the tree to reduce the possibility of the tree getting those problems. So I have full control of the irrigation and schedule specific treatments to minimize disease.”

One such disease is called Leaf Blotch, which leads to leaf discoloration. However, while a common problem, it is largely a cosmetic one and not something that endangers the tree itself. Ashlin said he’s also had to combat some soil challenges over the years that have caused cankers on the tree, but with proper care, he was able to reduce damage, and the tree healed.

“I haven’t had many real problems with the tree with the maintenance program I have set up. It’s doing well right now, and I have no need to change it,” he said.

Ashlin said he is honored to have been a part of the tree’s life since it was planted nine years ago. “I actually remember reading the book in school. I never thought I’d be doing this for a living … but being able to take care of, you know, basically a child of the tree that Anne Frank wrote about, it’s very rewarding.

“There are special jobs,” he continued, “but, this one, it’s just different. I mean, the historical significance … (the tree) is a symbol of hope, and it’s just very humbling. You sit back and you look at it and you think about the story with Anne Frank and what she went through and what this means … I find myself very fortunate to have the opportunity.”

According to Mayerfeld, trees are truly a physical representation of some of the core values of Judaism. Tree symbolism can be found throughout history and the Bible itself. “Trees represent, in the opening metaphor of the Bible … these real challenges that human beings are supposed to face. How do we deal with the nature of evil? We deal with the choices that each of us has to make. These are like the prime issues of life. …And then, I think, pretty obvious from studying the Bible, is that that theme plays itself off again, mostly in Proverbs and in Psalms, where the Torah itself is compared to a tree of life. So that metaphor really continues in terms of how our guide is itself a tree.

“The core messages that we try to share with people when they come to visit … is that although the Holocaust was a tremendous tragedy for the Jewish people, and really a singular atrocity of humanity, there are still lessons of hope and meaning that a person needs to draw, about the individual choices people need to make, about the opportunities that life presents that we need to grab onto. And so the tree, I think, represents that for us and for people who are coming into the museum as well,” Mayerfeld said.

The best remedy for those who are frightened, lonely or unhappy is to go outside, somewhere they can be alone, alone with the sky, nature and God. For then and only then can you feel that everything is as it should be and that God wants people to be happy amid nature’s beauty and simplicity.

As long as this exists, and that should be forever, I know that there will be solace for every sorrow, whatever the circumstances. I firmly believe that nature can bring comfort to all who suffer.

— Anne Frank, The Diary of a Young Girl