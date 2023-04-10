Get ready for everyone’s favorite opportunity to stock up on new books.

Bookstock, Metro Detroit’s biggest used book and media sale, will return to Livonia’s Laurel Park Place April 23-30. This year, the community-driven event will offer more than 400,000 gently used books, DVDs, CDs, books on tape and vinyl for sale.

A fully functioning 5013c nonprofit that was initiated in the Detroit Jewish community, Bookstock is brought to the community by a consortium of nonprofit organizations that support education and literacy projects throughout Metro Detroit.

Bookstock 2023’s weeklong schedule will be peppered with special events. The pre-sale will kick-off on Sunday, April 23, at 8:15 a.m. with a performance by members of the Detroit Public Schools Community District’s Renaissance High School Marching Band. There is a $20 admission charge for the pre-sale only, which runs through 11 a.m. and offers shoppers and collectors first crack at Bookstock’s bargains.

On Tuesday, the B.E.S.T. Awards, (Bookstock’s Extraordinary Student/School/Teacher essay contest) will be presented to fourth-grade students from the DPSCD, and cash prizes will be given to students, their teachers and their schools.

Additional events include Teacher Appreciation Days on Tuesday and Wednesday, a Pocket Paperback Palooza on Saturday, and the Grand Finale on the second Sunday (April 30), when all books will be sold at 50% off. At the conclusion of the week, books that have not been sold will be donated to nonprofit organizations.

Now in its 19th year, Bookstock has raised more than $2.5 million for literacy and education projects throughout the city of Detroit, Metro Detroit and beyond. The organization is completely volunteer-run and driven, with nearly 700 volunteers working together throughout the year to organize and staff the weeklong sale.

This year, Detroit Free Press columnist Neal Rubin is honorary chairperson of Bookstock, and Alycia Meriweather, deputy superintendent of Detroit Public Schools Community District, is honorary chancellor. Wallside Windows is the event’s lead sponsor.

Bookstock runs April 23-30 at Livonia’s Laurel Park Place. Hours are Sundays from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. For more information, call (248) 502-2849 or visit bookstockmi.org.