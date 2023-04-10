NEXTGen Detroit Interfaith Couples is offering a curling event on April 20.

It’s the sport we watch every four years at the Winter Olympics but never quite understand the rules. Now is your chance to give it a whirl and learn how to curl at the Detroit Curling Club in Ferndale.

NEXTGen Detroit Interfaith Couples, a division of the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit, is offering the unique event — Couples That Curl: Curling 101 on April 20 at 7 p.m.

NEXTGen Detroit Interfaith Couples is a group that welcomes, embraces and educates interfaith couples and their families. The group usually holds three to four events a year.

In the fall, the group gathered for a Shabbat dinner in Royal Oak. The event was a success, and it was a nice night out, but some of the feedback saw a desire for something more active, said Dima Gutin, chair of the group.

“It really came about from looking at what Metro Detroit has to offer, and in this arena of activities there’s bowling, there’s axe-throwing, and I feel like those types of things are more common and have been done before,” Gutin said. “Curling is probably not folks’ first choice or maybe they don’t even think of it — it’s just something unique and different and a fun idea to get couples to come out and do something we don’t often do.”

From there, it turned out NEXTGen had a connection to a curling pro and got into contact with him. NEXTGen Detroiter and Bloomfield Hills native Jeff Lutz, once a member of Israel’s first Olympic Curling Team, will be at the event to talk about his background and the sport — and give attendees a lesson.

Gutin hopes to give attendees a unique experience and wants people to know the Detroit Jewish community is open to everybody, and one doesn’t have to be Jewish to take part in Jewish-related social events, community service, philanthropy events and more.

“And it’s not often you get to meet and learn from somebody that’s at the top of their sport, a sport that’s gaining quite a bit of popularity over the years,” Gutin said.

While the event is indoors, attendees are asked to wear warm, comfortable clothes (athletic pants and sweatshirts, hat, gloves, etc.) No fleece or jeans. Clean gym shoes are recommended and participants are asked not to wear them inside directly from the outdoors. The arena is approximately 40 degrees.

Register before April 19. Space is limited. $30 per couple includes curling equipment, lesson and snacks.

This event is intended for young adult couples (married or dating) ages 21 to 39 with one partner identifying as Jewish. Visit https://jlive.app/events/4330 to register.