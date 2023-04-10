JAN-PRO plans to match up to $8,000 in donations to Hebrew Free Loan.

As JAN-PRO cuts the ribbon at the grand opening of the cleaning and disinfecting company’s brand new office in the heart of Farmington Hills on April 14, there’s more to celebrate than simply moving into a new and expanded space.

The month will mark JAN-PRO’s eighth year in business. It’s a milestone made possible by the initial $90,000 funding provided by Hebrew Free Loan when JAN-PRO Franchising of Detroit and Jan-Supply Detroit CEO Jared Rothberger approached the Jewish agency with a vision for a company.

Now, that vision has materialized into a successful sanitization business that continues to grow.

The new JAN-PRO building will be located on 12 Mile Road in Farmington Hills in clear view of the neighborhood where Rothberger grew up. When searching for the right space, he knew this location was the one for that reason.

“I grew up in the neighborhood right across the street on Red Clover Road,” says Rothberger, 40, of Farmington Hills. “When I saw the listing, I knew I had to check out the building. It was a coming home type of moment for me.”

He calls it a “great piece of property” right next to a library. JAN-PRO’s new office will have an expansive 10,000 square feet of space that will be much larger than the original office at Northland Towers in Southfield.

A Need for Space

As the business grew, Roth-berger constantly found the company needing to expand the Southfield office piecemeal.

First, they’d knock down a wall and take over the suite next door. Then, they’d expand to another floor and divide the office between multiple floor spaces. “It was time to get a larger and more conducive-to-teamwork kind of facility,” Rothberger says.

The JAN-PRO team moved into the new office in early March, but not before putting over $500,000 in renovations to the space.

They redid the lighting, upgraded the restrooms and gave the Farmington Hills office a cosmetic makeover before declaring it open for business.

Now, Rothberger is still struggling to believe how far the business has come.

“This started with a dream,” he explains. “My former business partner and I met in BBYO. We went from having no customers to about 1,000 commercial customers that we serve on a regular basis.”

Giving Back

Between the office itself to franchise owners who employ hundreds of people, Rothberger says the most rewarding part of the business’s growth has been being able to supply so many families with checks and income.

Now, JAN-PRO wants to give back to the organization that turned a dream into a reality. To celebrate eight years in business, the company will be matching up to the first $8,000 in donations to Hebrew Free Loan, where Rothberger now serves as a board member.

“They had faith in us,” Rothberger says.

JAN-PRO also supports Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit, Jewish Historical Society, Hillel Day School, MSU Hillel and more.

Following the grand opening ceremony, where Congresswoman Haley Stevens will be speaking, JAN-PRO plans to hire out a few new positions and continue working on expanding the business — but not without remembering their humble roots.

“It means a lot,” Rothberger says, “the kind of growth and impact that we’ve had on the community.”

Donate to Hebrew Free Loan at https://hfldetroit.org/anet/donate/an_page1.php.