Mitzvah Tank Parade celebrates Passover in Metro Detroit.

Twelve Mitzvah Tanks made their way from Oak Park to Campus Martius on Tuesday, March 28, in honor of the upcoming day of the Lubavitch Rebbe’s birthday.

The Mitzvah Tank Parade was the second time it had been in the Metro Detroit area. Men, women and children came on board and did a mitzvah — a good deed to bring more holiness, goodness and kindness into the world.

Following the celebration, the Mitzvah Tanks downtown split up to head to 12 locations (including Lansing, West Bloomfield, Bloomfield Hills, Farmington Hills, Troy, Royal Oak and more) to launch the Passover festivities, the festival of freedom, by reaching out to Jews all over the Detroit area who were in need of Passover essentials — or just to celebrate by doing a mitzvah.

Thousands of boxes of authentic handmade Passover matzahs, known as “Shmura” matzah, were given to those in need throughout the parade because it is a mitzvah to eat matzah on Passover. These matzahs are made specifically for the purpose of fulfilling this mitzvah.

Rabbi Kasriel Shemtov, vice president and executive director of Chabad Lubavitch of Michigan, said, “This is a tank that goes through all boundaries, all limitations, but to bring the beauty, light and the warmth of Judaism to each member of the community.”

Chabad Lubavitch of Michigan organized of the event, and the Friday Mivtzoim Boys of Yeshiva Detroit-Zekelman Campus organized the parade to bring the Rebbe’s message to thousands and help them do mitzvahs for the holiday.