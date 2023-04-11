Professional organizer Tori Cohen is back in Detroit helping people get organized.

Professional organizer Tori Cohen of West Bloomfield says an organized home can have tremendous benefits on communication within a household.

“A disorganized home sits on people’s shoulders, like a weight,” Cohen, 34, explains. “An organized home can lift that weight off and allows for effective communication.”

This, she says, can ultimately create a calmer home. The reason? Household members not only know where everything is (and goes), but an organized home allows for “flow.”

It’s a system that Cohen likens to putting together as a puzzle with all the right pieces. “I view each organizing job as a jigsaw puzzle,” she says. “Flipping it over, figuring it out.”



Identifying Needs

Day by day, Cohen works with a variety of clients to brainstorm and execute different organizing and decluttering solutions.

Her business, Tori the Organizer, which is self-run and woman-owned, handles a mix of residential, moving, senior and commercial projects.

“People want different things in terms of organization,” she explains. “I’m going to try and listen and figure out what exactly it is you’re in need of help with and figure out a plan for you moving forward.”

There’s no cookie-cutter solution that works for everyone, Cohen says. Instead, each client gets a custom approach that will ultimately work for them — and an approach that they can recreate in their own home moving forward after Cohen finishes the job.

“It’s my goal to help people set up the system,” she says. “I talk them through how it’s going to be maintained, then pass it over to them because I want to set everyone up for success.”

For some people, organization comes naturally, Cohen explains. Others might need a little extra help (and a custom twist on classic techniques).

An example is folding, which is a common skill she teaches clients.

“I was showing someone how to fold a sweatshirt, and I zipped up the sweatshirt and folded it,” she recalls. “They looked at me and said, ‘I’m never going to zip up a sweatshirt.’”

Instead, Cohen pivoted. “We ended up rolling the sweatshirt,” she continues. “If I see the look on someone’s face like, ‘I’m not going to maintain it,’ then it doesn’t matter if it’s a good idea or not.”

Trusting Instinct

Cohen says she wants clients to feel proud of their homes and the organization skills they learn throughout the process. A major room that people often seek her help with is the kitchen, which Cohen explains is also her favorite to organize.

“I like a kitchen as a challenge,” she says. “A kitchen is where it’s sometimes five or six people interacting with the space. It’s a sense of, ‘How do we cater to every person?’”

While organizing kitchens, Cohen factors in things such as kids and what they can (and can’t) have access to, how tall people are and what they can reach, and concerns like back issues that may make it hard for people to lean over and pick up a cast iron skillet.

On average, Cohen says it takes between six-to-eight hours to organize a room, but this time frame can vary greatly.

“I’ve had a woman’s closet take two hours and I’ve had a woman’s closet take 36 hours,” she explains.

Although Cohen could add people to her team, she enjoys working solo because she understands her clients’ individual needs.

“I’m asking people to be very vulnerable,” she says. “When I do an entire home, I know what’s happening in every single room.

“I’m a business owner who trusts my gut,” she adds, “and knows what I want at the same time.”

Prior to launching Tori the Organizer in 2015, Cohen worked in Hollywood and held various positions in screenwriting. She also lived in New York and moved to Metro Detroit in December 2021 with her husband, Daniel, and 2-year-old daughter, Lyla.

Outside of organizing, Cohen enjoys reading, particularly fiction novels, and traveling. Her family are also members of Congregation Shaarey Zedek, and she attended Tamarack Camps and BBYO growing up.

As a lifelong entrepreneur who spent her childhood running a “swimming lesson business” and “camp” in her backyard in Windsor, Canada, where Cohen is originally from, she enjoys the challenge of bringing ideas to life.

“This business is very much my skillset,” she says. “Taking something that is a challenge but making a business out of it and leaning into it.”

This is part of a series about young adults who left the state and have decided to come home and plant their roots in Metro Detroit. If you or someone you know want to be featured in this series, send an email to jheadapohl@thejewishnews.com.