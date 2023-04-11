Retired U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence named executive director of Spill the Honey.

Retired U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence has been named the new executive director of Spill the Honey, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to highlight the historic alliances between the African American and Jewish communities, to promote human dignity and empathy, and to advance public knowledge of this alliance during the Civil Rights Movement.

Founded in 2012, Spill the Honey was inspired by the wisdom of two leaders, Martin Luther King Jr. and Eliezer Ayalon, a protégé of Eli Wiesel. A Holocaust survivor like Wiesel, Ayalon was gifted a cup of honey from his mother the final day she would see him before being sent by the Nazis to five concentration camps. The honey symbolized hope and survival and is the inspiration of the organization’s name.

Ayalon came to understand the power of telling his story to inspire others not to remain silent in the face of hate and dehumanization. Likewise, Dr. King used his voice and strength to transform and mobilize America’s consciousness through the power of love and recognition of our shared humanity.

Lawrence’s decision to serve as Spill the Honey’s executive director follows her retirement after four terms in the U.S. House of Representatives and nearly five decades of dedicating herself as a public servant — from serving 30 years at the U.S. Postal Service, to becoming a councilwoman and first African American and first woman to serve as mayor for the city of Southfield, to ultimately winning the 14th District seat as the Democratic U.S. representative for Michigan.

While in Congress, inspired by the late civil rights activist Rep. John Lewis, Lawrence was instrumental in creating in June 2019 the Congressional Caucus on Black-Jewish Relations, reaching across the aisle to join in solidarity with both Democrats and Republicans with support from Representatives Lee Zeldin (R-NY) and Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL). The Caucus is now 64 members strong with additional bipartisan support from U.S. Senators Tim Scott (R-SC) and Cory Booker (D-NJ).

“I’m deeply honored to lead this very important organization in terms of educating, shepherding, and raising the mantle on the significance of the historic alliance between Blacks and Jews during the Civil Rights Movement and beyond,” Lawrence said.

“Serving in this capacity was the next right step, as I’ve spent over 20 years building bridges within the Black and Jewish communities — from my tenure as the mayor of Southfield, serving one of the largest Jewish populations in the U.S. and serving as the founder and co-chair for the Congressional Caucus on Black and Jewish Relations. The work that lies ahead for the next generation cements this move.

“I stand on the shoulders of countless giants, and I had the audacity to run for Congress and serve with the greats like the late Congressmen John Lewis and Elijah Cummings,” Lawrence said.

“I’m keeping the promise to my grandmother Etta, a woman of compassion and power, who raised me from the age of 3 to empower those who may never have an opportunity to speak their truth at the table. I’m using my voice to lift up and find resolve for the voices impacted by racism and antisemitism.”

Shari Rogers, Ph.D, founder and president of Spill the Honey, said “We are thrilled to welcome former Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence to help continue her legacy of bipartisan support and put peace before party to advance public knowledge and education of the Holocaust and the Civil Rights Movement — in the effort to draw attention to present-day injustice.

“The congresswoman has been a strong advocate and champion for African American and Jewish relations. We look forward to her guidance with our organization, which aims to impact change, move the needle and create dialogue with intergenerational audiences.”

As executive director, Lawrence will announce the launch of an educational tour to Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Jewish and nonsectarian colleges, universities, high schools and other centers of education to engage in a dialogue to help build relationships. Lawrence moderated the first Spill the Honey educational forum at Morehouse College for a screening of Shared Legacies: The African American-Jewish Civil Rights Alliance April 4.

Recently, Spill the Honey released this 96-minute documentary, which was co-produced by Rogers and Lisa Weitzman, co-founder of Spill the Honey. The film features civil rights leaders who convey the historical coalition between the African American-led Civil Rights Movement that was supported by Jewish activists and can be used as a template to inspire.

Featured prominently in the film is Dr. Clarence B. Jones, who was one of Dr. King’s closest advisers and is today one of Spill the Honey’s advisers.

“We must launch a cultural offensive to spill the honey to stop the anatomy of hate and promote coalition building among all groups,” Jones said. “I can think of few persons other than Brenda Lawrence more capable and dedicated to promoting this unique and sacred shared legacy between our Jewish and African American communities.”