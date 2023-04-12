The Donald R. and Esther Simon Foundation is built upon the legacy and philanthropy of Donald R. and Esther Simon and their children.

The Donald R. and Esther Simon Foundation awarded a grant of $5,000 to the Hillel Campus Alliance of Michigan (HCAM) to use toward student programming for Hillel at Western Michigan University during the 2022-2023 school year.

The Donald R. and Esther Simon Foundation is built upon the legacy and philanthropy of Donald R. and Esther Simon and their children. With recognition of the family’s original roots in Michigan, the Simon Foundation supports projects that address Jewish life and identity, cancer research and support services; cultural arts; and social justice issues that make a positive impact in the lives of this generation and the next.

Hillel at Western Michigan University works to build Jewish community by connecting students through Jewish culture, social programs, leadership development, Israel engagement, Jewish learning and community service.

“In a time of increased antisemitism and as students form their own independent identities, resources to host programs and events is key in Hillel’s important role of keeping students connected to each other and Jewish life. We are grateful to the Simon Foundation for their generosity,” said Cindy Hughey, HCAM executive director.

“I absolutely love Hillel … it has been so nice to have a group of Jewish friends here at school and know that I always have a community in my corner,” said Olivia Samson, a Western Michigan University sophomore. “I have met so many new people [through Hillel at WMU], and love participating in programs such as Shabbat, Jewish holidays, bonding events, and more. … I decided to join the executive board this year, so I get to help recruit new members and bring people together at our events.”

The Hillel Campus Alliance of Michigan builds Jewish community at 10 campuses statewide, including Central Michigan University, Grand Valley State University, Eastern Michigan University, Western Michigan University, Kalamazoo College, Michigan Technological University, Northern Michigan University and Saginaw Valley State University.