“And that’s how I wound up with my first photo with the man who’d years later become my father-in-law!”

There’s nothing like looking at an old photo album and realizing that you had an earlier connection than you realized.

In 1995, when Jillian Gold was 13, the Farmington Hills teen prepared for another fun-filled summer at Tamarack.

“The drop-off scene at the time was all chaos and fun,” remembered Jillian. “It was at the JCC in West Bloomfield. Parents would bring their kids, drop off their luggage, everyone would be hugging and kissing and taking pictures, and then the campers would leave.”

“Smile,” Jillian’s mother urged her daughters that fine day and lifted her camera. At that moment, along came Jillian’s father’s old friend from high school, Ron Berger, who jokingly grabbed his chance for some friendly shtick and jumped into the picture, posing with the girls as though he belonged there.

“He completely photobombed our picture!” Jillian laughed. “And that’s how I wound up with my first photo with the man who’d years later become my father-in-law!”

Fast forward 11 years. Jillian, then age 24, was in her apartment one day when her roommate Jason received a visit from his old friend, who’d just moved back from Michigan after a year in Israel.

Jillian quickly accosted Jason about his good-looking buddy. “Your friend is so cute, can you set us up?”

Jason thought about it. “Absolutely, I’d be happy to do that … if you do all my laundry.”

“No way!” Jason had “mountains” of dirty laundry! Suddenly Jillian didn’t want to be set up by him. She’d ask Joey out herself. And she did.

“Our first date was supposed to be a big group of people, but it wasn’t. So Joey likes to say I tricked him into marrying me,” Jillian said.

He also sometimes tells people he rescued Jill from a gypsy camp … or that she was stalking him from kindergarten!

None of it is true, of course, but Jillian and Joey really had attended the same kindergarten, Eagle Elementary School, albeit four years apart.

The two quickly discovered other familial connections. Jillian’s grandfather and Joey’s grandfather used to play poker together. Their dads were in the same group of high school friends. Jillian’s dad had even coached Joey’s middle school baseball team!

“We’d never really crossed paths, even though we led such parallel lives,” Jillian said.

And, of course, in Jillian’s camp album from 1995 there was one particular picture that had a new special significance.

Joey and Jillian married in July 2011.

“At the wedding, you couldn’t tell whose side was whose,” Jillian said. “Both of our parents grew up in Oak Park and were members of the old-school Jewish community; everyone knew everyone.”

Today the Bergers live in Farmington Hills with their kids Carson, 9, and Cameron, 6, and have another on the way. Jillian is the owner of Ruby’s Balm in West Bloomfield, and Joey is a commodities trader. The family are members of Temple Israel.

They’re happy to create memories, take pictures and fill up photo albums … because they’re living proof that funny pictures with random photobombers can wind up being special early pictures with cherished relatives decades later!

