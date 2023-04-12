Mother-daughter team bring tastes of home to Metro Detroiters.

Jenya Semenkova, the Odessa-born founder of Ptashka (Ukrainian for “little bird”), is bringing the United Tastes of Ukraine — her new company’s tagline — to busy Metro Detroiters. Ptashka, she said, should fill the bill for anyone “looking for food products that are delicious and easy to make.”

The company is also her way of standing with Ukraine.

When it seemed that Russia might quickly win the war it provoked in Ukraine in February 2022, Jenya said she feared Ukrainian culture, including its food specialties, might be lost. She spoke to her mother, Ukrainian-born Galyna Semenkova, M.D., a doctor in Odessa before she emigrated, about introducing Ukrainian food to the public by selling it at groceries.

Living at the time in New York, Jenya was employed for more than 10 years in the healthcare sector, including seven with New York state’s largest healthcare provider, Northwell Health. By 2021, she had risen to senior manager in operations. She earned degrees at Hofstra University (MBA, health services management) and Baruch College (BA, finance), both in the state.

The family moved to Metro Detroit in September 2022 after Jenya’s husband, Benjamin Schwartz, M.D., accepted a new position.

“New place, new start. I’m not going to start looking for another health job …” Jenya said to her mom. “We’re doing the food thing.”

Ptashka’s first venture, since mid-February, is producing nalysnyky (NAH-liss-nee-kee), the word and spelling in Ukrainian for “crepes.” Six vegetarian varieties of nalysnyky are carried at the West Bloomfield and Birmingham locations of Market Square, Long Lake Market in Bloomfield Hills, Market Fresh in Beverly Hills and Fresh Farms Market in Grosse Pointe. Soon to carry Ptashka’s crepes will be Meijer Capital City Market, Lansing; Meijer Rivertown Market, Detroit; and Meijer Woodward Corner Market, Royal Oak.

More outlets for the nalysnyky will be coming aboard as go-getter Jenya, a thirtysomething resident of Birmingham, keeps adding to her list of markets in Michigan.

As her company prospers, she is pledging to give 10% of Ptashka’s proceeds quarterly to United Help Ukraine (www.unitedhelpukraine.org). The nonprofit charity provides medical and humanitarian relief in the Semenkovas’ war-torn native land.

Jenya assists her mother with making the crepes. Dressed in aprons and hairnets, they work 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in a rented commercial kitchen. These are the off days for Brown Dog Creamery in Oak Park.

The day begins with Galyna preparing the crepe batter and fillings from traditional family recipes. She efficiently pours a portion of batter from a large bowl into a small, greased and hot frying pan. After cooking them on both sides, about 40 seconds, Galyna adds each thin crepe to a pile. Jenya picks up the process by putting a spoonful of filling in the center of the crepes, then folding them.

The duo currently turns out 1,000 crepes each day, placed in six-piece containers that are microwave-safe, BPA-free and recyclable. When ready, the frozen packages of nalysnyky are delivered to the designated grocery stores. Most markets, but not all, sell the packages for the $15 listed on the Ptashka website.

“They are microwavable in just a minute,” reads the instructions, but I needed to give each individual nalysnyky 15 seconds more to eliminate cold spots. To serve multiple crepes, Jenya advised preheating the oven to 350 degrees. Brush the nalysnyky with a little oil and place them onto a greased or parchment-covered baking sheet pan. Bake the crepes for 20-25 minutes. “They will be very hot — thoroughly warmed up,” she said.

On Friday, the women make Ptashka’s savory crepe varieties: Mushroom and Cheese, Ricotta Cheese and Spinach, and Cabbage and White Beans. Saturday is their day for producing sweet nalysnyky: Cherries and Vanilla Sauce, Apples and Vanilla Sauce and one that’s especially popular in Ukraine, Farmer’s Cheese and Raisins.

“Our nalysnyky are made with locally sourced and natural ingredients,” Jenya said. The savory type can be eaten as is or with a little sour cream. Accompaniments for the sweet crepes might include ice cream, chocolate or caramel sauces, powdered sugar or jam.

Everyone has their favorite. Jenya’s son, Robby Schwartz, 7, often has three Farmer’s Cheese and Raisins nalysnyky for breakfast. (He also loves eating his Long Island, N.Y., grandma’s Jewish holiday fare, Jenya said). Her husband, Ben, is most fond of Cherries and Vanilla Sauce. Her dad, Igor Semenkov, prefers Cabbage and White Beans, a more traditional Ukrainian choice. As for me, I liked Mushroom and Cheese best among the savory choices, after experiencing an initial burst of fresh, juicy flavor.

Jenya hired several professionals in creating her business. Brandon Archibald designed the Ptashka logo and container packaging. The appetizing product pictures are due to the efforts of food stylist Ross Yedinak and photographer Jacob Lewkow.

Additionally, the company owner is very committed to recycling. She obtained eco-friendly coolers for delivering orders. Besides ice gel packs, the coolers include water-soluble Green Cell Foam.

As Ptashka’s realm expands, Jenya anticipates taking more days and evenings in the kitchen to make nalysnyky and other Ukrainian food specialties she’s yet to introduce. Additional staff would need to be hired.

“We’ll figure it out!” she said cheerily.

Ptashka

United Tastes of Ukraine

info@ptashkacrepes.com

No business phone yet

Website for online orders: www.ptashkacrepes.com

What are Nalysnyky?

The traditional dish of Ukrainian and Belarusian cuisine, the crepes known as nalysnyky (spelled in English as nalistniki when Russian-style) are thin pancakes in which a filling is wrapped. These fillings can include minced meat, mushrooms, jam, berries, cottage cheese and more. Farmer’s cheese, also known as curd, is the most common filling.

Source: primarily Wikipedia