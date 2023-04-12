“Life is like a hollow vessel waiting to be filled.” We get out what we put in.

As a little girl, I sat next to my father in our synagogue when Israel Bonds were being promoted during the break on Yom Kippur. My father explained that it was our duty to support the State of Israel, our Jewish homeland, where I knew I had a “real” aunt and cousins, although I never met them. My father would tell me we need to support Israel so that the Holocaust never happens again. My love for Israel began right there.

As a survivor of the Holocaust, my father worked hard and diligently saved so we could one day go to the Holy Land he had always dreamed of and he could finally embrace his sister. It had been 25 years since they hugged goodbye. He went to America, and she to Israel. He was so excited to take me with him. I was 17 years old, and I truly fell in love with Israel on that trip. I knew then that I would be back.

On that very first trip to Israel with my parents, I put a note in the Wall asking God to help me find my way back to Israel with Rick Cohen. We were good friends at the time and later we married. It took a long time, but God answered that prayer. Even though Rick had no interest in going to Israel, I was able to convince him we needed to go back to the Kotel together for our 20th anniversary. I needed him to fall in love with Israel the way I did. All it took was that first trip for my husband to be as smitten with Israel as I was and still am.

On the way home from that amazing trip, we decided we had to come back as a family. We both felt we needed our three girls to share our love for Israel. Five years later, we all boarded the plane as a family to celebrate our youngest daughter’s bat mitzvah on Masada. It’s difficult to put into words how meaningful the trip was for all of us, but that’s all we had to do to continue our love affair.

All three of our daughters returned to Israel multiple times because they, too, needed to get back and had to find a way to make it happen. Two of our daughters participated in Sar-el, now known as Volunteers for Israel, a program where they volunteered for the Israeli Defense Forces. Our other daughter went there for her last semester of high school, where she also spent some time with the IDF. I knew I wanted to follow in their footsteps.

In the book Searching for Meaning in Midrash by Katz and Schwartz, I read, “Life is like a hollow vessel waiting to be filled.” We get out what we put in.

I knew I was not going to rest until I could add the incredible Sar-el experience to my own vessel. In 2004, I volunteered with the IDF for a few weeks so the soldiers could focus on more important jobs. I was placed at a medical supply base near Tel Aviv. We slept four women in a room in army barracks, did all the manual jobs like kitchen duty and latrine duty, and filled backpacks with medical supplies, ready to be used for emergency situations.

My youngest daughter advised me to take every opportunity to meet and talk with as many people as possible, especially the soldiers because “each of them will hold something that will help make you even better than you are today.”

She was so right. I stood side by side with an IDF soldier as we raised the Israeli flag together, promptly at 7:30 a.m. My eyes filled with tears as I looked up at the flag waving, looked down at myself in uniform and then at the soldier. It was a moment I’ll never forget.

Later that morning, a soldier said to me, “Why would you take your vacation to do this?”

He obviously had no clue what “doing this” meant to me.

In 2009, I returned with my husband, this time with the Michigan Friends of the Israel Defense Forces. We were introduced to IMPACT, a program that helps provide Israeli combat soldiers with an education that they could not themselves afford. The students give back by doing 130 hours of community service for each year of their scholarship.

I came home and felt I had to get more involved with the FIDF. I loved their slogan: “Their job is to look after Israel. Our job is to look after them!” I felt that way.

We always try to bring back things that have special meaning from Israel to remind us of our experience there. On our most recent trip in April 2022, a culinary tour of Israel, we brought Israeli culture back with us … cooking Israeli dishes, inspired by the cuisine we were introduced to, and we listened to more Israeli music. But, the best example of how my love for Israel has blossomed and how I have truly brought Israel home is the name given to my granddaughter, Kinneret, after one of the greatest life sources of water in all of Israel.

Being in Israel, one is also exposed to amazing historic and archaeological sites, museums and experiences. But, more importantly, I feel the depth of the history of my ancestors. I am walking the land where our matriarchs and patriarchs walked. What continues to touch my soul most of all, though, is going back to the Kotel. There is something so spiritual about touching the Wall and feeling the presence of God all around me.

On this last trip, I sobbed as I prayed, spoke to God, and then tried to find a crevice to put my note in the wall. It’s a feeling of spiritual fulfillment that I can’t experience anywhere else in the world.

Israel, I love going to visit you, but I also love bringing you back home with me! Happy 75th Birthday!

Linda Cohen of Franklin is a retired reading specialist, author, proud Next Generation speaker at the Zekelman Holocaust Center and, most importantly, a wife, mother and savta.