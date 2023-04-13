L to R: Erika Lusky, Temple Shir Shalom member Leslie Moskowitz and Pauline Woll. Temple Shir Shalom members Carol Ehrle LoPatin and Barbara Pollack. Temple Shir Shalom President Allison Woll Parr and member Stacey Shuman.
It was a relaxed and social evening where participants delighted in sampling each other’s dishes alongside caterer Platinum Dish’s famous brisket.

While its social hall is under construction, Temple Shir Shalom used its stained-glass lobby as the setting for an intimate gathering to help members get ready for the holiday with a festive Passover Potluck and Recipe Exchange.

Temple Shir Shalom member Julie Blair and Linda Soberman
Temple Shir Shalom President Allison Woll Parr, Pauline Woll and Temple Shir Shalom member Julie Blair
Each person left with a compilation booklet of all the recipes along with fresh macaroons for the road.

