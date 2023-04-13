It was a relaxed and social evening where participants delighted in sampling each other’s dishes alongside caterer Platinum Dish’s famous brisket.

While its social hall is under construction, Temple Shir Shalom used its stained-glass lobby as the setting for an intimate gathering to help members get ready for the holiday with a festive Passover Potluck and Recipe Exchange.

Each person left with a compilation booklet of all the recipes along with fresh macaroons for the road.