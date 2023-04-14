You should drink at least eight glasses of water a day to ensure proper hydration.

Proper hydration is essential for maintaining good health. When your body doesn’t get enough water, it causes dehydration, which, even when mild, can cause headaches, fatigue and muscle cramps. More severe dehydration can cause critical health issues, including heart arrhythmias and death.

You should drink at least eight glasses of water a day to ensure proper hydration. However, the amount of water you need may vary depending on your body size, activity level and climate.

It’s also important to remember that other beverages, such as tea, coffee and juice, can contribute to your daily fluid intake. However, water should still be your primary source of hydration.

To ensure you get enough water, carry a water bottle throughout the day and aim to drink from it regularly. Staying adequately hydrated will make you feel more energized, alert and prepared to tackle your daily tasks.

Source: Hatzalah MI, mihatzalah.org.