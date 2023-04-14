Revived West Bloomfield High School bowling team wipes away the disappointment of a lost season.

Bowling returned to West Bloomfield High School’s sports offerings this season.

After bowling for two seasons (2019-20 and 2020-21), the Lakers had a couple practices prior to the 2021-22 season, then had to disband because of low participation numbers and the coach’s resignation.

But all that is past history now. Keith Garrison took over as the bowling coach this season and West Bloomfield had a fun, competitive year with 10 boys and five girls in the program.

Five team members bowl in a competition.

Three Jewish boys were on the varsity team: Junior Ari Klinger, senior Jacob Mills and his cousin, freshman Josh Weiss. Freshman Ezra Shere bowled mostly with the junior varsity team.

“Having that many kids bowl was a pleasant surprise,” Garrison said. “Our varsity team did well. We faced teams that were not only some of the best in the area, but some of the best in the state and we were competitive.

“Bowling is a great sport because you can practice and work on things on your own. You can put in the time needed to get better.”

Klinger led the West Bloomfield boys varsity team with a 176 average. His high game was 221. He had a team-best nine 200 games. He had an 11-10 record, which was impressive considering the competition he was up against.

“Ari always faced the other team’s top bowler, guys who consistently bowl in the 200’s,” Garrison said. “He stood his ground. He was fearless.”

Mills, a team co-captain, averaged 159. His high game was 218. That was his only 200 game of the season. He was 11-13.

Weiss averaged 151. His high game was 203. That was his only 200 game of the season. He was 10-14.

The team finished 4-7-1.

Klinger didn’t bowl as a freshman. He played basketball. He was on the bowling team last year but didn’t get a chance to bowl.

“It was fun to compete this year. I’d bowled in leagues before, but this was different,” he said. “I was nervous at first, but that wore off as the season went on.”

He felt he had an up and down season. He started off slow, so he switched to a new ball. After an adjustment period, he improved.

He plans to bowl again next season for West Bloomfield.

Mills had an interesting season. A thumb injury forced him to switch to a two-handed approach early in the year.

“I’d done that (bowled two-handed) for fun previously, but not in competition,” he said. “I had to make the change. My thumb would get swollen when I bowled and sometimes get stuck in the ball.”

Mills experimented bowling two-handed at a West Bloomfield bowling team fundraiser on the Lakers’ home lanes at Wonderland Lanes in Commerce Township. He was encouraged enough to give two-handed bowling a try in competition.

First, he had to get the thumb hole filled in his bowling ball. That’s a requirement for two-handed bowling. The finger roles remain.

Garrison said the switch to two-handed bowling was seamless for Mills.

That’s impressive, because “mastering this technique takes time, practice and patience,” according to a story on the BowlersMart website.

“Jacob didn’t miss a beat after he switched. The most impressive thing was he was able to pick up spares right away,” Garrison said.

Mills said he felt comfortable bowling two-handed. So comfortable that he’s thinking he’ll continue to bowl two-handed.

After the disappointment of his junior year, Mills was happy that he could bowl for West Bloomfield as a senior. He bowled as a freshman and sophomore.

“It was fun to compete again,” he said.

Mills is playing baseball for West Bloomfield this spring. He’s a catcher. This is his second year on the team.

After he graduates, he plans to head off to the University of Michigan or Michigan State University, possibly to study sports management.

Send news to stevestein502004@yahoo.com