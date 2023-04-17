This special Passover seder is rooted in community, justice and freedom.

On Sunday, April 2, the Downtown Synagogue held its annual Partnership Seder with Breakers Covenant Church/Bethel Community Transformation Center. This special Passover seder is rooted in community, justice and freedom.

The program included a custom Haggadah created by Rabbi Ariana Silverman and Pastor Aramis Hinds, as well as small and large group discussions, which were followed by a delicious meal.

Both communities look forward to this Partnership Seder every year.