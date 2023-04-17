Paula Vogel’s 2017 play Indecent to be performed by Jewish Theatre Grand Rapids.

Popularity is no guarantee against censure. A play can attract enthusiastic audiences but still be condemned for how it depicts same-sex relations, say, or allegedly harms a marginalized group. And outrage sometimes leads to canceling, not just of performances, but of sponsors and artistic creators. Sometimes the actors are even hauled off to jail.

Until that last sentence you probably anticipated a reflection on what is today often termed our “cancel culture.” In fact, the scenario I posed transpired exactly 100 years ago, when the cast and producer of Sholem Asch’s The God of Vengeance were arrested after a Broadway performance on the night of March 6, 1923. Originally written in Yiddish and staged to great acclaim across Europe, the translated play had been successfully offered to the Greenwich Village crowd at the Provincetown Theatre. But the move uptown put a bright target on Asch’s three-act drama.

This act of censorship in 1923 is at the heart of Paula Vogel’s 2017 play Indecent, an amazing meditation not only on Asch and the fate of his work, but on the power of theater, the glory that once was Yiddish language and culture, and the capacity for love even amidst the most degrading and difficult circumstances. The performances this month by Jewish Theatre Grand Rapids are not to be missed, as Indecent is the kind of drama that proves how essential it is to be among others when watching such art unfold. Combing elements of music, drama and dance, Indecent may be Jewish Theatre’s most ambitious —and anticipated — production.

It also seems to me the kind of play JTGR’s founders of 35 years ago would have hoped to bring before west Michigan audiences.

The Dramatization of Vice

So, what provoked the New York vice squad to appear at the theater and determine that the performance had broken the law? On the surface, the play’s subject was racy for its time — a Jewish brothel owner who, hoping to make up for his sinful life, wishes to marry his daughter to a young rabbinical scholar, a bargain he hopes to seal with God by having a scribe create an elaborate new Torah scroll.

The brothel setting, as well as the characters who were involved in the sex trade, might have pushed the limits of what Broadway audiences could accept, but it was not that far out of bounds. After all, the Pulitzer Prize for drama in 1922 was awarded to Eugene O’Neill for Anna Christie, whose title character is a young woman practicing the world’s oldest profession. Sex for hire may have been a risqué topic for Broadway, but there were two other factors that led to the canceling of The God of Vengeance.

First, the dramatization of “vice” served as justification for the arrests. Two women characters, the brothel owner’s daughter Rifkele and one of his sex workers, Manke, share an intense lesbian relationship. Asch’s play even calls for them to act out their passion on stage. In many respects, the drama pivots around their developing love, though the original Yiddish version offers far more sympathy for the couple than what was ultimately staged uptown. Changes to the script turned the prostitute into more of a panderer than paramour. A century on, the scandal of The God of Vengeance is not because of its depiction of same-sex love, but that it was viewed as scandalous.

The other reason for the arrests seems more relevant to our supposedly enlightened times and is one reason Indecent’s use of a play within a play is so fascinating. A crucial force against The God of Vengeance was the Jewish establishment, represented in Vogel’s play by Rabbi Joseph Silverman of Temple Emanu-el in Manhattan. In simplest terms, the rabbi’s objections are fueled by that most time-honored of communal questions: Is it good for the Jews? By 1923, there was already considerable anti-immigrant fervor in the United States, spawning the quota acts that would have such disastrous consequences for European Jews trying to flee Hitler. And for Rabbi Silverman, a play like The God of Vengeance would only further fuel the antisemitism that had partly inspired those immigration quotas. To depict Jewish sex workers from Eastern Europe is bad enough, he says, but “misguided girls … who turn to each other in confusion?” Such a presentation was quite simply bad for the Jews.

Antisemites had often associated Jews with prostitution and the underworld, so the rabbi’s desire to suppress a play like The God of Vengeance was understandable. How might Rabbi Silverman have responded, I wondered, to a 2023 article in Tablet recounting the story of Rosie Hertz, a Jewish woman from the Lower East Side who, from the 1880s until 1913, was New York’s most successful madam? The piece also notes that in 1913, when Hertz was sentenced to a year in prison, there were some 420 brothels in the part of New York that Irving Howe memorably termed “The World of Our Fathers.” As Philip Roth would learn early in his career, many Jewish leaders, like Rabbi Silverman, expected writers to be mindful that they were not just pursuing their art but representing the community. All minority American writers since 1900 have been faced by a double bind: the desire to write from the inside, from one’s cultural experience, as well as to resist being shackled by community expectations.

A Cautionary Tale

Although we may find concerns about depicting lesbianism or sex work on stage as signs of a more benighted time, the treatment of Sholem Asch provides a cautionary tale that speaks to our own age. After moving to America at the start of the First World War, Asch devoted himself largely to writing fiction. Asch also became involved with Jewish social causes, helping found the American Joint Distribution Committee, for which he traveled to Lithuania to report on a series of pogroms that had been perpetrated after the war. What Asch witnessed caused him to suffer a nervous breakdown. Eventually, though having become an American citizen, Asch moved back to Europe, settling in a large home in Nice, France, until the onset of the Second World War made him flee again to the United States.

Living in Connecticut then, he began a trilogy that provoked a different kind of flight. Published between 1939 and 1949, three books — The Nazarene, The Apostle and Mary — depicted the world of early Christianity. Coming as it did from the midst of the Hitler years, The Nazarene essentially broke Asch’s link to the Jewish community. The first novel sold some 2 million copies, the second and third even more; but many readers, especially his Yiddish ones, believed he had betrayed his people by promoting Christianity. Some even believed Sholem Asch had converted. The uproar over his Christian trilogy led to him being banished by the editor of the Forverts, the most widely read Yiddish paper in America. So, he wrote for the only Yiddish-language outlet available to him, the Freiheit, a Communist paper. This last move resulted in his being called before the House Committee on Un-American Activities, which ultimately led to him leaving the United States permanently. Almost no one attended the funeral of this major Yiddish writer, when he died in London in 1957.

How much does a writer like Asch owe to the community, however delineated, and must the work always be uplifting? Or does a play like The God of Vengeance serve its audience by acknowledging the rich contradictions of that community, its weaknesses as well as its strengths? These and many other questions are raised by Paula Vogel’s provocative play, Indecent; but it is the matter of censorship that makes her work so timely, so essential to our current moment.

Near the end of Indecent we witness a group of Polish Jews in 1943, preparing to perform Act II from The God of Vengeance. Trapped in the Lodz ghetto, they use an attic for their theater and request only a donation, preferably a bit of food, for admission. They know their gathering is illegal and that the performance must finish before curfew. Just as they reach the delicate love scene between Rifkele and Manke, the violent sounds of a door being kicked open and pounding boots on the stairs shatter their theatrical reverie.

We in the audience of 2023 know where this kind of canceling will lead; but Vogel poignantly reminds us that whatever the consequence brought on by efforts to suppress, to censor free expression, genuine art will endure.

But hers is no pollyannish sentiment to comfort Broadway theater-goers. Vogel, at the end of Indecent, has Asch meet with a Jewish student from Yale who wants to stage The God of Vengeance. The older man refuses to grant permission, declaring that his play was written from another time, for another world, and that he has lost too many audience members.

“Six million have left the theater,” he says. Yet the joyful ghosts who appear on stage at the end — like those sitting among us in the darkened theater — assert what censors seldom understand. You cannot suppress, you cannot cancel memory.

Though you can cancel a high school production of Indecent, as administrators did earlier this year at Douglas Anderson School of the Arts in Florida’s Duval County. Their rationale was that Vogel’s play “contains adult sexual dialogue inappropriate for student cast members and student audiences.” The same school has previously staged both Rent and Chicago, musicals with more than their share of adult themes and dialogue.

Chicago, for instance, includes the classic “Cell Block Tango,” in which “six merry murderesses” explain why their husbands/lovers “had it coming.” One of them, Liz, recounts how husband Bernie’s gum popping bothered her, especially after a hard day’s work:

So, I said to him, I said “Bernie, you pop that gum one more time …

“And he did. So I took the shotgun off the wall, and I fired two warning shots into his head!”

Even though Douglas Anderson students performed the “teen edition” of Chicago, the script still includes the quoted lines — in a state where one of the worst mass shootings in a school was perpetrated.

Writing to the school’s administrators, playwright Vogel reminded them of the important work theater can do for young people, in the case of Indecent, allowing them to explore antisemitism, intolerance, censorship, as well as the Holocaust.

“Disempowering young artists at this crucial age” she concludes, “borders on an obscene act.”

Her plea was for naught, and the students ended up staging Chekov’s The Seagull. A few months later, though, the school’s leaders had to deal with more than preventing a “dangerous” play from threatening their teenaged charges.

Late in March the same principal, Tina Wilson, tasked with informing the cast that Indecent was going to be dropped, had to explain to parents that a longtime vocal arts teacher had been arrested and charged with “lewd and lascivious conduct involving a student.”

In other words, with indecency.

Paula Vogel’s 2017 play Indecent will be staged by Jewish Theatre Grand Rapids, 2727 Michigan NE, April 20, 22, 27 & 29 at 7:30 p.m.; and April 23 & 30 at 3 p.m. More information by calling (616) 259-6447 or visiting www.jtgr.org/season.

Robert Franciosi is a professor in the Department of English Language and Literature at Grand Valley State University.