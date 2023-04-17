Journalists Bari Weiss and Mitch Albom to probe topic at Temple Israel forum.

American Jews can no longer afford to harbor illusions about how insulated or protected they might be from antisemitism — the pernicious, historic and often deadly hatred, acknowledged as the world’s oldest.

Even close to home, in Detroit’s affluent suburbs, anti-Jewish thought, speech and actions are on the rise. Which is why Temple Israel of West Bloomfield will be sponsoring an evening May 3 with Bari Weiss — in addition to featured guest, the bestselling author and Detroit Free Press columnist Mitch Albom — to explore how and why antisemitism exists in a nation founded on religious freedom and what can be done to oppose it.

The public is invited to attend; to register, visit www.Temple-Israel.org/event/BariWeiss.

Weiss, a former opinion editor at the New York Times and Wall Street Journal and founder of her own digital news organization, is the author of the 2019 book How to Fight Anti-Semitism. In 2020, after what she described as online bullying from colleagues at the newspaper prompted by her views and politics — especially her support for Zionism — Weiss resigned from the Times. The Free Press, her online newsletter, today claims nearly 300,000 paid subscribers.

Albom, a renowned journalist, author and radio host known mainly for his sports commentary at the Detroit Free Press. Later this year, he will publish a novel set during the Holocaust that addresses antisemitism, based on a story he heard while visiting the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Israel.

As for Weiss’ stand for free expression that ultimately led to her resignation from the New York Times, Albom said, “I admired it, having heard and read about the kind of oppressive culture that the Times is supposed to have become. Having the chance to talk to her, as well as hearing what she has to say, is an appealing thing.”

The evening with Weiss and Albom is the latest in a series of presentations, seminars and lectures sponsored by Temple Israel to strengthen ties with the Jewish state as well as to educate and prepare members — particularly students on college campuses — to confront antisemitic and anti-Zionist disparagement, which frequently merge into a single ugly phenomenon. Temple Israel’s initiatives have been supported by The Miriam z”l and Dr. Isaac Barr Israel Education Fund.

Antisemitism has entered mainstream culture via entertainers like Dave Chappelle on Saturday Night Live and musicians like Kanye West, Albom said. At the same time, news organizations are de-emphasizing objective news reporting in favor of advocacy for specific ideological positions — such as those that led to Weiss’ departure from the New York Times.

“I’m very eager to ask Bari Weiss why one of the world’s great newspapers has become so one-sided and eager to drown out voices it doesn’t like,” he said.

The evening’s events will include a private VIP dinner with Weiss, followed by a conversation between Albom and Weiss and an afterglow dessert. For tickets, go to www.Temple-Israel.org/event/BariWeiss.