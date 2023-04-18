New Earl Young find in northern Michigan is available for rent.

Oh, our beloved Charlevoix and its special Earl Young mushroom houses …

Earl Young, who built the playful houses of stone in and around Charlevoix adding to its natural charm, is also known for his biggest project, the Weathervane Terrace Hotel Inn and Suites and adjacent Weathervane Restaurant in the heart of Charlevoix.

While those who go to Charlevoix know the Weathervane Terrace Hotel, unknown by most is that the hotel has housed a secret residence that was designed by Earl Young in his classic style. Boasting 2 bedrooms, 1 and ½ baths, a fireplace and 1,200 square feet, the residence known as the “Tower Suite” is situated directly above the hotel lobby.

From the outside, it is recognized as that circular space with the tent-like roof and iconic yellow awnings.

However, until now, few had access to this unique space and, while widely recognizable from the outside, its identity remained a mystery.

For the past 45 years, this space has been owned as a private residence. That has all changed with its sale to new owners who are making it available to the public as part of the Weathervane Hotel Inn and Suites rental program.

“We’re excited to have acquired this piece of Charlevoix history and to make it available to the public to be enjoyed by many,” says new owner Alan Havis.

Havis grew up in the Jewish community of Metro Detroit. And like so many Jewish families, his family summered in Charlevoix ever since he was a child. Charlevoix, and its famed mushroom houses, has given Havis a lifelong fascination with Earl Young. And his interest inspired his partner, Alice Blumenthal McGinty, a children’s book author, to write Mushroom House Man: The Story of Earl A. Young and His Cottages of Stone, which was released in July 2022.

The Tower Suite exemplifies Earl Young’s use of light and natural materials to create cozy spaces throughout, including its iconic circular room. It also boasts a unique wrap-around deck offering unparalleled views of Lake Charlevoix, Round Lake, the drawbridge, the Pine River channel and Lake Michigan with walkouts leading from every room.

Reservations for daily and weekly rentals can be made at www.Weathervane-Chx.com. Additional information regarding the Tower Suite can be found at www.EarlYoungTowerSuite.com.