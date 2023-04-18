Academy alumnus David Kurzmann and staffer Pat Anderson to be feted.

Frankel Jewish Academy (FJA) is holding its Annual Gala on Thursday, May 11, spotlighting two honorees — David Kurzmann as the distinguished alumni honoree and Pat Anderson as the distinguished staff honoree.

The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a strolling dinner in the lobby of the JCC. The event will then move to the Berman Center. As in years past, attendees will hear from school leadership, the honorees and some amazing students.

The best way to support the event is to purchase an ad in the Ad Journal. There are many levels of ads for every budget, from a $36 Mazal Tov Greeting and up. Journal ads purchased for $1,000+ include tickets to the event.

Tickets are required to attend the event and strolling dinner in-person.

Every year, FJA raises nearly a third of its annual fundraising total at the Annual Gala. Donations help the school meet its annual budget and continue to provide quality education to its students for years to come.

David Kurzmann was a freshman student at FJA when it opened in 2000.

Following graduation in 2004, he attended the University of Michigan where he majored in Hebrew and Jewish cultural studies and political science.

Kurzmann began his career as part of the founding professional team of the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center in Skokie, Illinois. Seeking professional growth, in 2011, Kurzmann moved to the Anti-Defamation League’s (ADL) Midwest Office in Chicago where he served as assistant regional director until 2015.

In the summer of 2015, Kurzmann returned home to Detroit to lead the Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC). Within a year, he seized an opportunity to combine forces with the American Jewish Committee (AJC). The outcome — JCRC/AJC — united the local community outreach work of JCRC with the global advocacy resources of AJC.

Kurzmann’s service to the Jewish people brought him to the Jewish Federation in 2019 where he is currently senior director of community affairs. Kurzmann serves as liaison to Jewish Community Security Inc (JCSI) and has numerous additional responsibilities in the areas of board governance, government relations, crisis management and fundraising.

He previously served on the boards of the Interfaith Leadership Council and New Detroit.

As FJA’s receptionist for over 16 years, Pat Anderson was the voice of FJA and the first friendly face one encountered upon entering the school. Hundreds of students and parents can picture calling the school and hearing her greeting “Shalom, Frankel Jewish Academy, Pat speaking.”

During her time at FJA, Anderson became an integral part of the community. Students knew they could stop at her desk throughout the day for a smile, laugh or Band-Aid. An alumni visit to the school wasn’t complete without catching up with Anderson at the front desk. In February 2023, Anderson retired from FJA, leaving a lasting legacy at the school.

Jackie Yashinsky, associate director of FJA’s Annual Campaign, says attendees can expect a beautiful evening out spent with the FJA community and FJA supporters.

“And a special way to honor David Kurzman, who was one of our first graduating class alumni, and Pat Anderson, who really has been a legend at FJA for 16 years,” Yashinsky said.

“It’s going to be a special evening to pay tribute to both of them and a way to support the school. We hope people walk away feeling proud of FJA and our community — and more connected and energized by all the amazing things FJA is doing for our future community leaders.”

Buy tickets, purchase an ad in the Ad Journal and learn more at www.frankelja.org/giving/gala.