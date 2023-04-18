Construction expected to begin in 2025.

The Michigan Department of Transportation has long planned to replace the Victoria Park Overpass Bridge of I-696 in Oak Park. Project manager Abdul Siddiqui, a senior project and contracts management engineer at MDOT, expects the demolition and reconstruction, to begin in the spring of 2025, and to conclude by the fall or winter of 2026.

Motorists on I-696 notice huge icicles hanging from the bridge. This occurs whenever nighttime temperatures dip below freezing and daytime temperatures rise above freezing — often in spring and fall, and recently in winter as well. According to MDOT, they present a safety risk as serious injury could occur if the ice flies through a driver’s windshield.

For decades, MDOT has had to close the highway for quarter-hour stretches to give work crews access to the underside of the bridge to clear those icicles from above the highway. According to Michael Frezell, deputy communications director at MDOT, “We spend around $300,000 a year knocking those down.”

Of course, the highway closings inconvenience motorists, too. Diane Cross, MDOT spokesperson, points out that roughly “120,000 drivers a day use 696 underneath this pedestrian bridge, and we’ve got to deal with that situation with the icicles.”

When the bridge opened in 1988, it was nearly unique. Hardly any communities had constructed a broad plaza directly over a highway. The plaza answered a deep need of the Jewish community, which the highway threatened to split in two. Sabbath-observant Jews especially benefitted from the opportunity to walk from one side of Oak Park to the other.

Zach Kolodin, Michigan’s chief infrastructure officer, says that “with travel on Sabbath being done exclusively on foot, Victoria Park Plaza bridge over I-696 is especially important to the community’s thriving Orthodox Jewish population.”

But the physical bridge, supported by structural units of side-by-side box beams, proved inadequate. According to Siddiqui, this design has many joints; water from rain or thaws collects at low points directly above the joints and leaks down toward the road. In cold weather, these leaks freeze in long icicles.

Repeated extensive — and expensive — projects to solve the icicles problem proved disappointing. The new bridge will be supported by I-beams with a fully reinforced deck. “We’re reducing the number of joints significantly,” Siddiqui says.

According to Frezell, “A substantial concrete deck will be placed on top of the beams. The surface of the deck will be sloped in such a way to channel drainage away from the bridge joints.”

Access During Construction

MDOT says that pedestrians will have access across to the other side of Church Street during demolition and construction. Treating the bridge as two separate halves will enable MDOT to keep a route open for pedestrians at all times.

The design team has not finalized plans for the features of the new plaza. At public meetings in the winter of 2021, and on their website since then, MDOT has invited community members to suggest features that they want to see in the new bridge plaza. Siddiqui notes that the community wants “to keep what is there currently . . . the play structures and the grassy areas.”

He also notes that “people also want to congregate under some pavilions, to have picnics there in the shade.”

Another item on the wish list is access to restrooms, “which obviously we cannot put on the bridge itself, but we are looking into the possibility of locating them just off the bridge” in adjacent areas, he says.

Before those plans get finalized, Siddiqui anticipates at least one additional public meeting this month, probably to be followed up by an online survey. Interested members of the community can stay alert for information about the opportunity to have input into the final design of the Victoria Park Plaza.

MDOT estimates the total cost of this project at $43 million. Funding for this comes from the federal government and from the state of Michigan.

About half of the cost of this project comes as a grant for $21.7 million as part of the Reconnecting Communities pilot program from the U.S. Department of Transportation, which forms part of the recently passed Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

According to Siddiqui, another 20% comes from matching state funds, required by the Reconnecting Communities grant. Another 30% comes from federal funds “typically appropriated for bridges.”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said, “Rebuilding the Victoria Park Plaza Bridge over I-696 will connect communities and support good-paying construction jobs. I am grateful to the Michigan Infrastructure Office and the Michigan Department of Transportation for their collaboration to win federal grants that will make a real difference in people’s lives.”