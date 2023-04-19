Artistic director thanks Jewish Ensemble Theatre for helping to get it started.

Jeff Thomakos built a varied performance and teaching career involving theater, and that included appearances for the Jewish Ensemble Theatre (JET). When he learned JET was closing, Thomakos decided this would be a chance to realize his dream of establishing a stage company.

Putting his money together to rent the Walled Lake building that held JET and to buy the stagecraft structures used by JET, Thomakos is in charge of the Inspired Acting Company as he takes on the position of producing artistic director.

The first play of the professional and nonprofit company is the Noel Coward comedy Private Lives, which runs April 21 through May 7.

“JET was definitely a victim of bad timing in the sense they had just moved into a new space, and COVID hit them at the worst possible time,” said Thomakos, 50, who had lived in Michigan, moved away and recently returned as his wife, Katja, accepted a position as fundraiser for the Cranbrook Institute of Science.

“Jewish Ensemble gave us a reasonable price for their risers, seats, curtains and things that would have cost triple if I had bought them new. I’m very grateful to Chris Bremer, JET executive director, and the Jewish Ensemble Theatre for being supportive to my theater.

“My approach is to create plays that inspire actors to do their best possible work and inspire audiences toward making a better world. I think it’s most important that the work is high quality.”

In choosing the first play for the company that takes its name from feelings of professional and personal inspiration, Thomakos felt that Private Lives would be fun and high quality in an area of Oakland County that could use live theater.

“We were looking for something that was both challenging and fun, and we think Private Lives is a world classic and one of the funniest comedies ever written,” said Thomakos, who’s directing the show. It’s challenging for our actors and something that says we’re here to have fun.”

Thomakos, who holds a bachelor’s in theater from Kent State University in Ohio and a master’s in theater from Wayne State University, has worked freelance and headed the Water Works Theatre Company (now Shakespeare Royal Oak). Most recently, he was in charge of stage instruction at the Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts.

The cast he chose for Private Lives, which is about second marriages and second chances, includes Dennis Kleinsmith (Victor Prynne), Josef Sfair (Elyot Chase), Jeannine Thompson (Amanda Prynne), Arden Walker (Sybil Chase) and Leanne Young (Louise).

The inaugural production season, scheduled for more than a year, moves on to feature the following plays: John & Jen (July 7-23), Cadillac Crew (Sept. 29-Oct. 15), Tally’s Folley (Dec. 1-17), The (Curious Case of the) Watson Intelligence (April 5-21, 2024) and It’s Only Life (July 12-28, 2024).

Although Inspired is not a Jewish company, Thomakos said he is looking forward to presenting productions with Jewish themes and/or developed by Jewish creative teams for productions that run intermittently.

“I absolutely plan on productions written by Jewish authors or covering Jewish themes,” said Thomakos, a West Bloomfield resident who also is anticipating offering adult and young pople acting classes as supplemental to the mainstage offerings.

“What’s important to me is that I’m telling stories from a wide variety of viewpoints.

“My priority is finding stories that are well written and basically fun for the actors to act and fun for the audiences to watch. If they happen to be new scripts, awesome. We’re doing three Michigan premieres in our first season.”

John & Jen, the second production for instance, was presented in New York and has a Jewish creative writing team: Andrew Lippa, who grew up in Oak Park, and Tom Greenwald. It is a musical about a sister and brother and then about the sister and her son. It will star Equity actors.

Ironically, Thomakos recently learned he has 50 percent Jewish heritage in his background. His wife gave him an ancestry test, and he learned about his lineage.

“I never knew my father, and I’m really interested in exploring this part of me,” he said. “I have relatives who are Jewish, and they’ve encouraged me to talk to a rabbi. I’m really eager to do that.

“I’m excited about learning about myself and this part of myself that is totally new to me. It’s interesting that this has happened at a time when I feel antisemitism is on the rise. It makes me more eager to explore my heritage.”

Thomakos, who has been in the audience for JET productions, said that it is very rare in Michigan to find a theater setting in place. He is grateful to JET for helping him with this fresh opportunity and plans on alternating classic plays and new writing.

“If you’re a new playwright, send me a script,” said Thomakos, who presents theater classes on YouTube. “I ‘d love to read it. My priority is going to be the story, the characters and the excitement.”

Private Lives will be presented April 21-May 7 by The Inspired Acting Company, 1124 E. West Maple, Walled Lake. $35. (248) 863-9953. inspiredacting.org.