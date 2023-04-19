West Bloomfield’s Justin Weiss is helping Israeli students learn English, hoping to open doors for them in the process.

A young adult from our corner of the world is helping teach English in the Israeli education system.

West Bloomfield’s Justin Weiss is currently part of Masa Israel Teaching Fellows, a program where young adults serve as teaching assistants in classrooms from large cities to small towns across Israel.

Masa Israel Teaching Fellows explore their Jewish identities while empowering Israeli children who may not have otherwise had the opportunity to learn English from native speakers. About 180 of these teaching fellows are in Israel right now spread all over the country, including a few others from Michigan.

Weiss graduated with a degree in history and Spanish from the University of Michigan in 2021. After graduation, Weiss planned on going to law school, but found this program, which seemed like a great use of a gap year.

I’d be doing something to help other people while also living in Israel, which is something I’ve wanted to do essentially my whole life,” Weiss said.

While he was growing up, Weiss’ family took part in the Israeli camper program through Tamarack Camps, which saw Israeli campers stay at his house. Weiss also worked as a staff member at Tamarack and was around Israeli campers and staff all the time.

Between those experiences, and ever since his first time in Israel at 15 years old with his parents, Weiss has wanted to return to Israel and be there for an extended period of time.

Weiss was supposed to take part in the 2021-22 Masa Israel Teaching Fellows cohort, but a tragic event prevented him from traveling to Israel. A few weeks before starting the program, he was involved in an accident in which he broke a vertebra in his cervical spine.

Weiss had to undergo surgery, recover for a while and get ready to join the year after that.

“Instead of one gap year, I had to take two,” Weiss said. “It’s really given me an extra appreciation of where I am right now because I worked so hard for it, and it was a big motivation for me and my recovery.”

Weiss arrived in Israel for the program in August 2022 and will return home at the end of June. Weiss, 23, begins law school at Tulane University next school year.

An Appreciation for Language

Weiss spent the first five months of the program in Beit She’an helping teach third- through sixth-grade students and is now spending the second half of the program in Tel Aviv helping teach second-, fifth- and sixth-grade students.

While helping bring a native English-speaking presence into Israeli classrooms, Weiss has also picked up a little Hebrew along the way.

Through studying Spanish and Portuguese in college, while also spending time studying abroad in Madrid, Weiss says he gained a new appreciation of languages and how the more knowledge of languages you have, the more freedom you have to explore the world and the more doors open for you.

“My idea is by being here with these kids and helping them learn English, who knows, maybe I’m opening some doors for them to others, and giving them a new passion in English,” Weiss said. “One girl at my old school in Beit She’an said I motivated her to keep working on her English, and she wants to attend a summer camp in America. That’s what I’m hoping for, for them to see some new opportunities because of the English they now know.”

Walking around in Israel, Weiss has received positive comments while wearing his West Bloomfield High School and University of Michigan shirts.

“I love talking about our community with random people I meet, whether it’s someone from our community or someone that knows someone, I love being a representative and sparking up those conversations while I’m here,” Weiss said.

For Weiss, one of the most amazing things has been running into old Israeli campers that his family hosted. One of those Israeli campers from 15 years ago got married recently, and Weiss ended up attending her wedding.

“Being there, I was literally a representative of my family and the entire area. It was a crazy experience,” he said.

Being in Israel and taking part in this program has had a profound impact on Weiss, and it’s something he’ll be able to look back on fondly for years to come.

“Just being able to look back and say this is a goal I had for myself and it’s something I worked toward. I’ll look back and smile because I had a wonderful experience that I worked very hard to be part of.”

Weiss says there’s potential in returning to Israel one day, and possibly even living there.

“I’m just really happy I’m here. Who knows where my future takes me?”