Lenore Marwil Detroit Jewish Film Festival offers a variety of subjects for movie lovers.

Two entertainers with strong ties to Michigan will be appearing at this year’s Lenore Marwil Detroit Jewish Film Festival, which runs April 27-May 7 at the West Bloomfield Jewish Community Center (JCC) and has repeat screenings May 8-9 at Emagine Royal Oak.

Mikhl Yashinsky, who grew up in Michigan, will be showing and singing Yiddish film songs with a klezmer quartet, and Seth Kramer, who spends summer vacations with in-laws living along a lakeshore in the state, will be discussing the documentary he edited giving attention to Israeli baseball and beyond.

Both presenters will be sharing in two milestones for this year’s events — the 25th anniversary of the festival and the world-visible 75th anniversary of the State of Israel. Getting back to presentations beyond COVID, there will be no zoomed showings.

In an opening night special presentation, Yashinsky will work with the group Isle of Klezbos, a New York band featuring Eve Sicular, bandleader and drummer; Shoko Nagai on piano and accordion; Reut Regev on trombone; and Alex Parke on clarinet.

“Eve’s unearthed a lot of remarkable numbers from Yiddish films,” said Yashinsky, 33, now a writer, translator and performing freelancer in New York who recalls appearing in productions at the JCC while a student at the Frankel Jewish Academy.

He was in a staging of Fiddler on the Roof while attending Frankel and accepted a later professional role in the Yiddish version of the play outstate.

“Eve has taken the songs from their context and made them into stand-alone pieces of music to be played and performed on a stage,” he continued. “Our presentation is called ‘Hidden Musical Gems from Yiddish Soundtracks.’

“The film excerpts will be shown in Yiddish with English subtitles. I’ll be singing the original Yiddish lyrics from these shows.”

Yashinsky, whose Yiddish work moved him from using the first name of Michael to the first name of Mikhl, was a European history and literature major at Harvard University while tied to experiences with grandparents that stirred his interest in Yiddish. He learned the language more thoroughly while attending various educational programs inside and outside the United States.

Yashinsky writes for Yiddish publications, translates Yiddish literature and teaches Yiddish in addition to appearing in musical productions.

“I’ll be singing a few songs from the film Mamele, which starred Molly Picon and was made in 1930s Poland,” said Yashinsky, a member of Actors Equity Association. He explains that the film is about an oldest daughter who takes charge of the family after her mother’s death.

“Yiddish has become the language of my artistic soul,” he said.

Israeli Baseball

Kramer, one of three directors of the film Israel Swings for Gold, is looking forward to hearing audience comments about the movie being shown April 30 as part of the celebration of the Israel anniversary.

“This movie for me is really personal,” he said. “This is the second film I’ve made about these players. I know a lot of them personally, and I love these guys. They’re talented, smart and funny. I’m so invested in them it’s almost like I’m looking at friends.

“They’re doing something extraordinary — competing in the Olympics under pretty unusual circumstances representing Israel. They face a lot of anti-Israel sentiment and antisemitism.

“I watch it with this sense of wonder about how they’re able to manage everything — the social and political pressures and the pressures of playing a game at the highest level.”

Kramer, 51, who has been making films for some 25 years with Ironbound Films, explained that this is not a film restricted to baseball or sports fans. Rather, it tells about the relationship between Israeli Jews and American Jews.

The filmmaker, raised in New Jersey, started in community college as a history major and decided he wanted to make documentaries. He moved on to the University of the Arts in Philadelphia and found early film work in New York.

Although he has made a variety of films on various topics unrelated to Judaism, he also covered the topic in the movie Resistance: Untold Stories of Jewish Partisans.

“I’ve screened many of my films in Michigan,” he said. “I’m working on one about antisemitism on college campuses.”

More Variety

Among the other 20-plus films being shown throughout the festival are Paris Boutique, a rom-com that unravels a mystery; The Way to Happiness, a story about a Holocaust survivor who becomes a restaurant owner; Back in Berlin, a tale that unravels family secrets revealed in a suitcase; The Students of Umberto Primo, an exploration about Nazis and a school, and iMordecai, a placement of Judd Hirsch as the star finding adventures after getting his first iPhone.

“We are excited to share so many incredible movies from around the world,” said Eric Lumberg, chairman of this year’s festival. “There is nothing like watching these great films together with friends and family. The laughs are bigger; the tears seem more heartfelt, and the bonds we build with one another are stronger and more relevant now than ever.”

The Lenore Marwil Detroit Jewish Film Festival runs April 27-May 7 at the West Bloomfield Jewish Community Center (JCC) and has repeat screenings May 8-9 at Emagine Royal Oak, 200 N. Main Street. Most tickets are $12. To get more information on the entire program, go to jccdet.org/filmfestival/. To purchase tickets, go to theberman@jccdet.org or call (248) 406-6677.